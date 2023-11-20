First real mentions of Borderlands 4, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 have appeared online

A former Gearbox Software employee’s LinkedIn work history has suggested that

The existence of Borderlands sequels Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 were seemingly confirmed—totally by accident, we’d imagine—by a short-term Gearbox Software employee’s LinkedIn profile this week.

Although Gearbox Software is known for many titles, their most popular series includes Borderlands and its spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, both of which are role-playing action shooters with crass humor and endless fun. Fans have been waiting quite a while for more news on either sequel, even down to if they’re actually in the works.

We haven’t heard hair nor hide about any new titles to these series since they were released in 2019 and 2022, respectively. That said, a former studio technical director for Gearbox seems to have accidentally leaked their existence by updating their CV, as first spotted by Eurogamer.

In the dev’s work history for Gearbox, they oversaw several employees and helped plan and engineer Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 on Unreal Engine 4. From this alone, we can assume the studio is in the very early stages of development for both titles, and it might still be years before they even launch.

Even though this is a leak and the first mention of these titles online, it’s hard to say whether Gearbox will officially announce their existence soon, as many game developers have suffered backlash for revealing their titles very early in the development stages.

One example of this is Elder Scrolls 6, which Todd Howard announced in 2018. It still hasn’t launched five years later. Todd revealed in Aug. 2023 that he regrets announcing ES6 so early but did so due to pressure from the franchise’s fans. Now the main question he gets is, ‘When will it launch?’ If Starfield‘s development time is anything to go by, we may have to wait another five years before ES6 goes live, which feels like a very long time.

With Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 now referenced out in the wild online, Gearbox may officially announce these titles, even if they’re still years away from being released. Dot Esports expects them to ignore the rumors for the time being (and maybe get Randal Reiss to update his LinkedIn profile) rather than address anything.

It would be exciting if they confirmed the titles, but at the same time, if they do, it means we’ll still have to wait years before they’re released. So, it’s certainly a double-edged sword.