Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
BioShock Infinite gameplay screenshot
Image via 2K
Category:
General

First image of new BioShock game reportedly leaks—and it sure looks familiar

Could a reveal be on the horizon?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 10:06 am

A new image of the long-anticipated BioShock sequel has reportedly surfaced, and it’s enough to get fans of the series excited for what’s next.

Recommended Videos

The image, posted by MP1st, is reportedly from an early demo build in the game from a couple of years ago. If true, things have likely changed, but the gameplay shot has a very BioShock-esque UI, so it’s easy to believe.

BioShock lighthouse screenshot
First, it was the sea, then the air. Where to next? Image via 2K

The image shows the player character wielding a weapon named Ricochet Shotgun, as shown by the UI elements on the bottom right. The shotgun is seen in the player’s hands as they look up toward some sort of glowing, orange statue under a night sky.

The bottom left shows what are likely abilities, previously known in the series as Plasmids or Vigors. Three abilities are shown, assigned to LB (a magnet icon), RB (electricity icon), and one for LB + RB.

In the top left, the player’s health and ability energy are shown, along with another icon featuring an hourglass. In total, the UI is quite similar to the three BioShock games of the past. Finally, the bottom of the image says “Parkside demo.” But beyond that, there’s nothing to discern quite yet.

The new BioShock was announced back in 2019, but nothing has been announced or shown of the game since. It’s currently under development by Cloud Chamber Studios, which does not include series creator Ken Levine, who is working on his own game called Judas.

With shockingly little to go on for the new BioShock game, this screenshot will undoubtedly drum up hopes that the title could be revealed sometime this year, perhaps at The Game Awards in December or even earlier, like during a State of Play event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter