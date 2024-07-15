First image of new BioShock game reportedly leaks—and it sure looks familiar

A new image of the long-anticipated BioShock sequel has reportedly surfaced, and it’s enough to get fans of the series excited for what’s next.

The image, posted by MP1st, is reportedly from an early demo build in the game from a couple of years ago. If true, things have likely changed, but the gameplay shot has a very BioShock-esque UI, so it’s easy to believe.

First, it was the sea, then the air. Where to next? Image via 2K

The image shows the player character wielding a weapon named Ricochet Shotgun, as shown by the UI elements on the bottom right. The shotgun is seen in the player’s hands as they look up toward some sort of glowing, orange statue under a night sky.

The bottom left shows what are likely abilities, previously known in the series as Plasmids or Vigors. Three abilities are shown, assigned to LB (a magnet icon), RB (electricity icon), and one for LB + RB.

In the top left, the player’s health and ability energy are shown, along with another icon featuring an hourglass. In total, the UI is quite similar to the three BioShock games of the past. Finally, the bottom of the image says “Parkside demo.” But beyond that, there’s nothing to discern quite yet.

The new BioShock was announced back in 2019, but nothing has been announced or shown of the game since. It’s currently under development by Cloud Chamber Studios, which does not include series creator Ken Levine, who is working on his own game called Judas.

With shockingly little to go on for the new BioShock game, this screenshot will undoubtedly drum up hopes that the title could be revealed sometime this year, perhaps at The Game Awards in December or even earlier, like during a State of Play event.

