First 3 Tomb Raider titles to be remastered early next year

Sony announced today via the PlayStation blog that the first three Tomb Raider games will be coming to PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch in February 2024 in a remastered collection.

Not only will you get the first three games with upgraded models and textures but each game’s expansions, available for the first time ever on console. So, if you want to revisit the beloved classic franchise and some content you may have missed out on, make a date with Lara for Valentine’s Day this year; Tomb Raider I-III Remastered releases Feb. 14, 2024.

Tomb Raider is one of the most enduring franchises in gaming. First launching in 1996, the original game was a quantum leap in terms of level design, movement, combat, and puzzles. If you’re a fan of the Uncharted series (or any third-person action adventure game for that matter) you can thank Lara Croft.

There are 19 games total in the franchise, but things have been quiet since the release of 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. All three of the rebooted Tomb Raider games received high praise from critics and fans alike for their polished graphics, finely blended combat and exploration, and action-packed set pieces.

This ancient culture was ruled by a half-man, half-chicken. Image via Sony.

The remaster is being handled by Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics, Crystal of course being the original studio that developed Tomb Raider.

Modern remakes of truly classic games run the risk of being too faithful to their originals with all the clunkiness of controls that date back to the mid ’90s. With any luck, this remaster will be more than just a coat of fresh paint and Lara’s somewhat tanky controls will get a little bit of a refresh.

Don’t get us wrong, the original was amazing as far as what it brought to the table at the time, but our memory is still filled with images of Lara swan diving into rivers of lava.

Though its been years since we’ve had another Tomb Raider game, Lara has been spotted elsewhere. Most recently she joined the roster of Call of Duty Warzone with a unique operator skin.

There may even be a Netfilx adaptation based on the game in the works. Rumors of a Tomb Raider series are circulating around Netflix’s upcoming DROP 01 event where they’ll show off the platform’s gaming-related content like Castlevania and Sonic the Hedgehog. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the Crystal Dynamics logo in one of the title cards in the video below.

DROP 01 will stream at 9 AM Pacific Standard Time on Twitch and YouTube. We’ll see if Lara makes an appearance.

