Fire Emblem Engage Byleth Paralogue: How to unlock and complete Sacred Tomb

Emblems play an important role in Fire Emblem Engage. By equipping units with Emblem Rings, they can summon heroes from previous titles to help them in battle. The stronger the bond between a unit and an Emblem, the greater the impact an Emblem has.

But while the bond is initially capped at 10, it can be increased by completing a Paralogue specific to an Emblem. Byleth is an incredibly powerful Emblem, so his is definitely worth doing. Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock it, and what needs to be done to complete it.

How to unlock Byleth’s Paralogue in Fire Emblem Engage

Unlocking Byleth’s Paralogue is the easy part. After reaching Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins, the Sacred Tomb will appear on the world map, unlocking Paralogue: The Instructor. Completing it, however, is a different story.

Image via Intelligent Systems

How to beat Byleth in the Sacred Tomb to finish Byleth’s Paralogue

First, you’ll need to protect the crystals from enemies intent on destroying them rather than attacking your units. They will, however, counterattack your units during your turn, so be cautious.

Make your way toward the staircase while killing off enemies along the way. The best approach is to either split your forces into two groups or have them all stay close together on one side. After reaching the stairs, enemies will warp the units around Byleth and keep breaking crystals. Deal with them while also being mindful of Byleth, who will use Goddess Dance and start attacking.

Beating Byleth is no easy task. He has two Revival Stones, meaning you’ll have to beat him three times. So, make sure you only send your strongest units on him while poking him with ranged units from afar.

Image via Intelligent Systems

As for the weapon triangle, Byleth will be able to adapt to whatever unit is attacking him. He can use Sword of the Creator to deal with bows, Vajra-Mushti to break ranged units, and Blutgang to tear through armored units with magic damage. A good approach is forcing him to move his Protection Tile and breaking him with lances.

Eventually, you’ll be able to topple him, further increasing his capabilities as an Emblem, and in turn, strengthening Fire Emblem units that have bonded with him.