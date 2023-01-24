Bond Fragments are a resource in Fire Emblem Engage that are used to create Bond Rings—an equipable item that boosts the stats of the characters holding them. They can also be melded together to form better-quality Bond Rings.

Naturally, that means Bond Fragments are a valuable resource that plays an important role in strengthening characters. The further you progress, the more you’ll need. Fortunately, they’re not a scarce resource despite their value. In fact, there are some reliable ways to farm them. Here’s a breakdown of what those methods are, and how to do them.

Image via Intelligent Systems

How to farm Bond Fragments in Fire Emblem Engage

Completing Achievements

A reliable way to farm Bond Fragments is by completing achievements. You can collect Bond Fragments at the bulletin board in Café Terrace at The Somniel after completing one or several at a time.

There’s no shortage of them, either. Fire Emblem Engage has plenty of achievements, most of which you’ll probably complete simply by playing. They often include things like defeating a specific number of enemies in battle or participating in a specific number of battles.

Exploring Battlefields

Another way to acquire Bond Fragments en masse with ease is by exploring the battlefield after a battle or skirmish has finished and chatting with allies, who will each hand some over.

Feeding and Petting Sommie

Believe it or not, feeding and petting Sommie, The Somniel’s Guardian Spirit who resides in The Grotto at The Somniel, will grant you 100 Bond Fragments every time you do it, and if it happens to be after a battle, you’ll receive double.

Image via Intelligent Systems

Fishing at the Pond

Every time you catch a fish at the pond, you’ll receive a handful of Bond Fragments. The type of fish you catch will determine how much. You can do it up to three times after every battle.

Making Country Donations

Every time you donate money to other countries on the bulletin board, you’ll receive some Bond Fragments. It will also increase the number of Bond Fragments allies from those countries will give you when you interact with them on the battlefield after a battle has ended, as long as the battle happened within their borders. The higher your donation level is, the more you’ll receive.

Training at the Training Yard

Training at the Engage Training Yard is another easy way to farm Bond Fragments. Each one is essentially a mini-game of sorts. You’ll also unlock harder ones as you advance through the story, which will reward you with even more.