Everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is always adding exciting new characters to the game and players eagerly await the opportunity to add to their rosters. A new character named Yelan, a five-star Hydro Bow user, was recently uncovered. Her name was uncovered through multiple previous leaks, but thanks to a render by one Twitter user we officially have more information. Here’s everything we know about her.

Yelan appears to be a five-star Hydro Bow character. She will be the second character of this kind to be released. The first and only character to wield a Hydro Bow, Tartaglia, was released on Nov. 11, 2020, so a new five-star Hydro Bow user is a welcome debut.

A tweet by user anonsbelle shared on Wednesday, Feb. 16 provides the first clear look at the Vision, weapon, and design of the upcoming Genshin character.

The bow featured with Yelan is also new and likely designed for her specifically. New five-star characters usually have a themed weapon that releases on the “Epitome Invocation” banner alongside their linked Genshin Impact characters. It’s expected to be the same case for this bow.

Information regarding Yelan was discovered via Genshin Impact version 2.6 beta files. She will likely join the story in version 2.6, perhaps alongside the storyline of The Chasm.

She will then be released in a later version as a playable character, as per usual. Yelan is expected to officially arrive in the version 2.7 update of Genshin Impact.