This is every unreleased Marvel Snap card

In fact, Thanos and Galactus could end up showing up in your matches.

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game with 12-card decks representing heroes or villains from the Marvel universe. As is to be expected from online card games, new cards will always be added over time bringing changes to the game’s meta. Getting to know the unreleased cards is a glimpse into which archetypes might receive more support in the future.

Marvel Snap launched globally on Oct. 18, but since its beta became available on June 9, dozens of cards have been added and removed from the game. Despite the extensive changes that have taken place over the months, many unreleased cards are still available inside the game codes, while other cards are part of future seasons.

All unreleased cards presented here are not their final versions and may change when they are released. It is even possible to identify that there are effects very similar to cards present in the game.

The design of card abilities is closely tied to the characters they represent, so even if there are changes between the data on this list and their official releases, it’s possible to get an idea of ​​what might appear in the future.

List of every unreleased card in Marvel Snap 

Absorbing Man43On Reveal, If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.
Agent Coulson34On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand.
Annihilus??On Reveal: Each of your cards randomly chooses a location to move to.
Attuma410If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.
Bast11On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.
Black Knight12When this is destroyed, draw a card.
Blink31You can move this each turn. When it moves, +1 Power.
Blob34Ongoing: Nothing can move this to another location.
Bullseye12On Reveal: The next card you draw will be a 2-Cost card (if any are left).
Darkhawk13You can only play this at locations where you already have a card.
Dazzler44Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +8 Power.
Elsa Bloodstone11At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, +1 Power.
Flatman22Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +1 Power.
Galactus63On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.
Ghost-Spider22On Reveal: Move the last card you played here.
Goblin Queen23On Reveal: Other cards can’t be revealed this turn.
Gwenpool21On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
Helicarrier610When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.
Hit Monkey20On Reveal: Gain +3 Power for each other card you played this turn.
Jean Grey33On Reveal: The next card your opponent plays must be played here, if possible.
Kang50On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang)
King Eitri53On Reveal: Give the next card you play +4 Power.
Kitty Pryde12You can pull this back to your hand at any time.
Knull60Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.
Lady Deathstrike64On Reveal: Destroy the enemy card with the highest Power at this location.
Legion54On Reveal: Change the other locations into this location.
Luke Cage21Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.
M’Baku12If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.
Makkari02When you draw this, place it at a random location.
Maria Hill23On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand.
Master Mold33On Reveal: Add 3 Sentinel to your opponent’s hand.
Mephisto60If you win this game, double your winnings.
Mirage45As you play this, disguise it as Mister Fantastic. After the final turn, reveal it.
MODOK58On Reveal: Discard your hand.
Ms Marvel34Ongoing: If this is your only card here, adjacent locations have +5 Power.
Nebula11On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.
Negasonic Teenage Warhead32When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card.
Night Nurse22On Reveal: Add all cards you discarded or destroyed last turn to your hand.
Orka69Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
Random40On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of a random card in your deck.
Red Guardian36On Reveal: You must play a card here next turn.
Sauron33On Reveal: Remove the Ongoing abilities from all cards in your hand and deck.
Sentry410On Reveal: Add The Void (7 Power) to your opponent’s side of this location.
Shadow King64On Reveal: Destroy all other cards that have 2 or less Power.
Shanna34When you discard a card from your hand, move this to a random location.
She-Hulk610Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.
Shuri42On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.
Silk25When anyone plays a card here, move this to another location.
Silver Sable26You can only play this at a location where you have 6+ total Power.
Silver Samurai12When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.
Silver Surfer30On Reveal: Give your other3-Cost cards +3 Power.
Snowguard12If you haven’t played this by turn 3, transform into a random spirit animal.
Stryfe37If your opponent has 12+ Power here at the end of any turn, destroy this.
Super Skrull42Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.
Surtur50If you move the Human Torch to this location, +10 Power.
Thanos68At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.
The Living Tribunal64At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations.
The Phoenix Force63On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards with +5 Power. If it’s Jean Grey, +10 Power.
Titania15When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.
Toad23On Reveal: Move the last card you played to this location.
Uncle Ben12When this card is destroyed, add Spider-Man to your hand.
Valkyrie53On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.
Viv Vision23When you move a card to a location, move this card there as well.
War Machine45Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.
Witchfire23On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card, increase its cost by 1.
X-2333When this is discarded from your hand, put it back. It costs 0.
Yo-Yo12When this card moves, move it back with +1 Power.
Zabu57If this is in your hand when you discard a card, put that card back and discard this instead.