Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game with 12-card decks representing heroes or villains from the Marvel universe. As is to be expected from online card games, new cards will always be added over time bringing changes to the game’s meta. Getting to know the unreleased cards is a glimpse into which archetypes might receive more support in the future.

Marvel Snap launched globally on Oct. 18, but since its beta became available on June 9, dozens of cards have been added and removed from the game. Despite the extensive changes that have taken place over the months, many unreleased cards are still available inside the game codes, while other cards are part of future seasons.

All unreleased cards presented here are not their final versions and may change when they are released. It is even possible to identify that there are effects very similar to cards present in the game.

The design of card abilities is closely tied to the characters they represent, so even if there are changes between the data on this list and their official releases, it’s possible to get an idea of ​​what might appear in the future.

List of every unreleased card in Marvel Snap