Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game with 12-card decks representing heroes or villains from the Marvel universe. As is to be expected from online card games, new cards will always be added over time bringing changes to the game’s meta. Getting to know the unreleased cards is a glimpse into which archetypes might receive more support in the future.
Marvel Snap launched globally on Oct. 18, but since its beta became available on June 9, dozens of cards have been added and removed from the game. Despite the extensive changes that have taken place over the months, many unreleased cards are still available inside the game codes, while other cards are part of future seasons.
All unreleased cards presented here are not their final versions and may change when they are released. It is even possible to identify that there are effects very similar to cards present in the game.
The design of card abilities is closely tied to the characters they represent, so even if there are changes between the data on this list and their official releases, it’s possible to get an idea of what might appear in the future.
List of every unreleased card in Marvel Snap
|Card
|Cost
|Power
|Card effects
|Absorbing Man
|4
|3
|On Reveal, If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.
|Agent Coulson
|3
|4
|On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand.
|Annihilus
|?
|?
|On Reveal: Each of your cards randomly chooses a location to move to.
|Attuma
|4
|10
|If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.
|Bast
|1
|1
|On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your hand to 3.
|Black Knight
|1
|2
|When this is destroyed, draw a card.
|Blink
|3
|1
|You can move this each turn. When it moves, +1 Power.
|Blob
|3
|4
|Ongoing: Nothing can move this to another location.
|Bullseye
|1
|2
|On Reveal: The next card you draw will be a 2-Cost card (if any are left).
|Darkhawk
|1
|3
|You can only play this at locations where you already have a card.
|Dazzler
|4
|4
|Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +8 Power.
|Elsa Bloodstone
|1
|1
|At the end of each turn, if you are winning this location, +1 Power.
|Flatman
|2
|2
|Ongoing: Adjacent locations have +1 Power.
|Galactus
|6
|3
|On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.
|Ghost-Spider
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Move the last card you played here.
|Goblin Queen
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Other cards can’t be revealed this turn.
|Gwenpool
|2
|1
|On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.
|Helicarrier
|6
|10
|When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.
|Hit Monkey
|2
|0
|On Reveal: Gain +3 Power for each other card you played this turn.
|Jean Grey
|3
|3
|On Reveal: The next card your opponent plays must be played here, if possible.
|Kang
|5
|0
|On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang)
|King Eitri
|5
|3
|On Reveal: Give the next card you play +4 Power.
|Kitty Pryde
|1
|2
|You can pull this back to your hand at any time.
|Knull
|6
|0
|Ongoing: Has the combined Power of all cards destroyed this game.
|Lady Deathstrike
|6
|4
|On Reveal: Destroy the enemy card with the highest Power at this location.
|Legion
|5
|4
|On Reveal: Change the other locations into this location.
|Luke Cage
|2
|1
|Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.
|M’Baku
|1
|2
|If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.
|Makkari
|0
|2
|When you draw this, place it at a random location.
|Maria Hill
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to your hand.
|Master Mold
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Add 3 Sentinel to your opponent’s hand.
|Mephisto
|6
|0
|If you win this game, double your winnings.
|Mirage
|4
|5
|As you play this, disguise it as Mister Fantastic. After the final turn, reveal it.
|MODOK
|5
|8
|On Reveal: Discard your hand.
|Ms Marvel
|3
|4
|Ongoing: If this is your only card here, adjacent locations have +5 Power.
|Nebula
|1
|1
|On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.
|Negasonic Teenage Warhead
|3
|2
|When any card is played here, destroy this card AND that card.
|Night Nurse
|2
|2
|On Reveal: Add all cards you discarded or destroyed last turn to your hand.
|Orka
|6
|9
|Ongoing: +5 Power if this is your only card here.
|Random
|4
|0
|On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to the Power of a random card in your deck.
|Red Guardian
|3
|6
|On Reveal: You must play a card here next turn.
|Sauron
|3
|3
|On Reveal: Remove the Ongoing abilities from all cards in your hand and deck.
|Sentry
|4
|10
|On Reveal: Add The Void (7 Power) to your opponent’s side of this location.
|Shadow King
|6
|4
|On Reveal: Destroy all other cards that have 2 or less Power.
|Shanna
|3
|4
|When you discard a card from your hand, move this to a random location.
|She-Hulk
|6
|10
|Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.
|Shuri
|4
|2
|On Reveal: Double the Power of the next card you play.
|Silk
|2
|5
|When anyone plays a card here, move this to another location.
|Silver Sable
|2
|6
|You can only play this at a location where you have 6+ total Power.
|Silver Samurai
|1
|2
|When this is discarded from your hand, draw a card.
|Silver Surfer
|3
|0
|On Reveal: Give your other3-Cost cards +3 Power.
|Snowguard
|1
|2
|If you haven’t played this by turn 3, transform into a random spirit animal.
|Stryfe
|3
|7
|If your opponent has 12+ Power here at the end of any turn, destroy this.
|Super Skrull
|4
|2
|Ongoing: Has the Ongoing effects of all enemy cards.
|Surtur
|5
|0
|If you move the Human Torch to this location, +10 Power.
|Thanos
|6
|8
|At the start of the game, shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.
|The Living Tribunal
|6
|4
|At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations.
|The Phoenix Force
|6
|3
|On Reveal: Revive one of your destroyed cards with +5 Power. If it’s Jean Grey, +10 Power.
|Titania
|1
|5
|When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.
|Toad
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Move the last card you played to this location.
|Uncle Ben
|1
|2
|When this card is destroyed, add Spider-Man to your hand.
|Valkyrie
|5
|3
|On Reveal: Set ALL cards at this location to 3 Power.
|Viv Vision
|2
|3
|When you move a card to a location, move this card there as well.
|War Machine
|4
|5
|Ongoing: Your 1-Cost cards have +1 Power.
|Witchfire
|2
|3
|On Reveal: Your opponent draws a card, increase its cost by 1.
|X-23
|3
|3
|When this is discarded from your hand, put it back. It costs 0.
|Yo-Yo
|1
|2
|When this card moves, move it back with +1 Power.
|Zabu
|5
|7
|If this is in your hand when you discard a card, put that card back and discard this instead.