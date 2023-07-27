Every Monster and Weapon available at Monster Hunter Now launch

Monster Hunter Now‘s release date has now been officially revealed and the countdown is on until launch, where several monsters and weapons are waiting.

Niantic’s real-world exploration title lands on mobile devices on Sept. 14, looking to build on the company’s long-term success of Pokemon Go.

While the Monster Hunter franchise has nowhere near as iconic Monsters as there are ‘mons in the Pokemon universe, there is still a wide array of Monsters to take on and Weapons to slay them with.

Many of those will be available immediately upon launch, with Niantic announcing the slate of Monsters and Weapons set to feature.

Every Monster in Monster Hunter Now at launch

Many of your favorite Monsters will feature. Image via Niantic

Niantic and Capcom have announced 13 different monsters will be available to hunt when Monster Hunter Now launches on Sept. 14, bringing an array of challenges to the table.

Great Jagras

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Pukei-Pukei

Barroth

Great Girros

Tobi Kadachi

Jyuratodus

Paolumu

Anjanath

Rathian

Legiana

Rathalos

Diablos

Every Weapon in Monster Hunter Now at launch

Six different Weapons have been announced for Monster Hunter Now, though the official wording that the game “will include” these types suggests more weapons are yet to be revealed.

Sword and Shield

Great Sword

Long Sword

Hammer

Light Bowgun

Will more Monsters and Weapons be added to Monster Hunter Now?

It’s highly likely that Niantic will introduce more Monsters and Weapons to Monster Hunter Now in the future, particularly with the regular updates Pokemon Go players have become accustomed to.

Popular monsters like Vaal Hazak, Magnamalo, Zinogre, and more are among those not yet confirmed to appear in Monster Hunter Now and could be saved for future updates to the game.

Similarly, Weapons like Dual Blades, the Hunting Horn, Lance, Switch Axe, and Charge Blade have not been confirmed for Monster Hunter Now but could also arrive in future updates.

