Pokémon Go devs confirm Monster Hunter Now release date, monsters, and more

The developers of Pokémon Go have revealed the release date of their new title Monster Hunter Now, along with details on the monsters and weapons available.

Niantic has partnered with Capcom to utilize the AR functionality made famous by Pokémon Go to bring iconic monsters from the franchise to life, turning your hometown into a Monster Hunter arena.

Starting on Sept. 14, players in Monster Hunter Now take the role of a hunter and will hunt monsters, upgrade their gear, and team up with friends in real-world exploration.

Experienced players will encounter familiar monsters like the Rathalos, Diablos, Pukei-Pukei, and Paolumu, though Niantic says the game has also been designed with newcomers in mind.

Players have several monsters to hunt. Image via Niantic

A variety of weapons are available to use on your hunt, including the Long Sword, Sword and Shield, Hammer, and Bow, with gameplay showing a combat style that will be familiar to long-term fans of the game.

Players can now pre-register for Monster Hunter Now to receive a number of bonuses on release, including Potions, Paintballs, a Founder Medal, Item Box Expansion, and more.

Paintballs allow players to mark monsters they encounter on their travels to hunt later in their own time, while the Wander Pebble “expands the range of access to monsters and collection points.”

Niantic has enjoyed great long-term success with Pokémon Go but has struggled to replicate that when partnering with other recognizable brands, with planned titles including Marvel World of Heroes and Transformers: Heavy Metal scrapped.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was shut down on Jan. 31, 2022, less than three years after releasing in June 2019, leaving Monster Hunter Now with a challenge on its hands to survive long-term.

