Erdleaf Flower Location in Elden Ring: How to find and use Erdleaf Flower

Throughout your adventures in Elden Ring you’ll stumble upon various items and consumables. Sooner or later, however, you’ll need to get into crafting, which can send you all over the map looking for crafting materials.

Erdleaf Flower is one of the earliest crafting materials that players can stumble upon in Elden Ring. If you’re just at the beginning of your journey, you can score a few Erdleaf Flowers by turning left after exiting the Stranded Graveyard instead of battling the Tree Sentinel. Start inspecting the edges of the ruins for yellow flowers, and you should be able to find a few of them to add to your collection. You can pick up the Erdleaf Flowers by using your action button.

Erdleaf Flower can most commonly be found in Limgrave, Stormgate, Liurnia of The Lakes, and Weeping Peninsula. The crafting item is essential for the Furlcalling Finger Remedy item. If you frequently play co-op in Elden Ring, the Furlcalling Finger Remedy will allow you to reveal the summoning signs of the co-op and hostile players The crafting kit for the item can be acquired from Merchant Kale.

The crafting process can be completed through the item Crafting user interface, which Elden Ring players can access through the main menu.

If you’re just making your way to Merchant Kale, you can make the most of your trip by purchasing all the essential items that you’ll need in your adventures. Making the purchases while you’re there can save some time since you won’t need to head back to his whereabouts from wherever you’re.