Epic won’t ban NFTs, CEO Tim Sweeney says

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney recently spoke about his company’s stance when he was asked about the inclusion of NFTs on the platform.

“Developers should be free to decide how to build their games,” Sweeney replied to a Twitter user who asked if the company will be supporting NFTs or not. “And you are free to decide whether to play them”.

Sweeney also believes that “stores and operating system makers shouldn’t interfere by forcing their views onto others,” while assuring everyone that his company won’t resort to such action, with Sweeney seeing Epic as a store that “could choose to make no such judgments and host anything that’s legal,” as well as choosing to “draw the line at mainstream acceptable norms.”

Related: Mojang bans NFTs, blockchain integration from Minecraft

This follows Mojang’s recent statement that it won’t support NFTs. The company mentioned that it sees NFTs as something that can “create models of scarcity and exclusion,” which could contradict Mojang’s guidelines, as well as the “spirit of Minecraft.”

“To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilized by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset,” Mojang said in a statement.

The creators of Minecraft also pointed out that will still be “paying close attention to how blockchain technology evolves over time,” though the company’s current stance will be then added to its latest guidelines in an upcoming update.