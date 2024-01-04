Epic Games Store treats players to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for free for limited time

Epic Games Store’s latest game they’re giving away for free is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was released in 2021.

At the time, Guardians of the Galaxy was a critical and commercial hit, and it still enjoys a consensus 9/10 rating on Steam. The game’s plot doesn’t explicitly follow the story laid out in the smash hit Marvel movies, but it doesn’t stray from the Marvel canon. The story is explicitly drawn from years and years of existing Guardians of the Galaxy lore, and according to multiple reviewers, it passes the smell test for accuracy. You play as Star-Lord, and you’ll be able to trigger interactions and combo attacks with other Guardians members as you progress the story.

Free heroes! Image via Eidos-Montréal

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be free on the Epic Games Store from Jan. 4-Jan. 11. You won’t be able to grab this sneakily good game for free in a week.

There is no way that the Epic Games Store game giveaways are profitable at all, so get in on the fun while you can. Eventually, the free game spigot will be turning off, but until then you can get some quality titles. If you haven’t tapped in already, you’ve missed titles like The Outer Worlds, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Fallout 3 just in the past calendar month.

The full list of titles that have become available for free even over the past year is staggering. Until the service is done, more are likely to come, so if you missed out on Death Stranding or Dishonored, stay tuned. They might be coming back around on Epic’s lazy Susan of free games. Who knows what will come in the future, but in the present, you can catch me and many others stepping into Star-Lord’s boots, and not having to pay one red cent for it.