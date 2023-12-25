Epic celebrates Christmas by gifting players free copies of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Just in time for Christmas, Epic Games is extending its generous hand to players by offering a free copy of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. Made by veterans of the Fallout franchise, The Outer World is a massive, critically acclaimed RPG you shouldn’t miss out on.

Epic launched the offer for Christmas, lasting only for a day until Dec. 26 at 5pm CET. The offer, usually costing $60, includes The Outer Worlds and all of its DLC. The Spacer’s Choice Edition is also marketed as the ultimate way of playing The Outer Worlds and has remastered graphics built for modern machines. The game isn’t that old to necessitate a proper remaster, seeing as it only came out in 2019. Still, it’s nonetheless a nice goodie to have slightly improved graphics over the original.

The Outer Worlds is a breathtaking title. Image via Obsidian Entertainment

In case you missed it, The Outer Worlds is a 2019 action RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment. You may know the studio from Fallout: New Vegas, one of the most acclaimed RPGs in gaming history. Obsidian was also formed by developers from the defunct Black Isle Studios (a subsidiary of Interplay Entertainment) that revolutionized the RPG genre with games such as Fallout 1 and 2, Planescape: Torment, and Icewind Dale. Black Isle also published the original Baldur’s Gate titles, and their role in gaming is seldom matched.

It plays similarly to New Vegas. The player character is controlled from the first-person perspective; there is a multitude of ways of solving any given encounter, and a big emphasis is put on open-ended gameplay and exploration. Dialogues are also a massive part of The Outer Worlds, and though it isn’t on the same level as New Vegas or their original titles, it’s still better than most. For the low low price of zero USD, however, it becomes a stellar game in every way, shape, and form, so be sure not to miss out on Epic’s more-than-generous deal.