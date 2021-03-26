Epic Games Store’s 2021 Spring Sale now live

The Epic Games Store has launched its new Spring Sale, which is now live until April 8.
Players can purchase a plethora of PC titles with some incredible discounts, including stocking stuffers for a few bucks each or some big AAA releases for half the cost.
A couple of new titles, like Hitman III and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, have dropped from $60 to $45 for the next two weeks. Other $60 releases have had their price tags significantly decreased as well, including Immortals Fenyx Rising ($30), Godfall ($40), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($40), and Borderlands 3 ($20).
If you’re looking for a game to play with some friends, Among Us, if you don’t have it already, has dropped from $5 to $4. If that’s what it takes for you to finally get it, you’ll receive no judgment from us. Additionally, Star Wars: Squadrons has dropped from $40 to $24, while World War Z GOTY Edition has taken a huge dip from $50 to just $16.
For gamers on a budget, here’s a list of some of the best games on sale for less than $10:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Game of the Year Edition: $10
- Among Us: $4
- Rainbow Six Siege: $8
- The Division 2: $9
- Superhot: $10
- Steep: $6
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: $4.49
You can view all the deals on the Epic Games Store website or in the Epic Games Launcher. All deals are good until April 8.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.