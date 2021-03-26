Epic Games Store’s 2021 Spring Sale now live

Some epic deals will be available for the next two weeks.

The Epic Games Store has launched its new Spring Sale, which is now live until April 8.

Players can purchase a plethora of PC titles with some incredible discounts, including stocking stuffers for a few bucks each or some big AAA releases for half the cost.

Spring has sprung and with it so has the Epic Games Store Spring Sale!



From now till April 8, 2021 get some sweet deals on titles like Hitman 3, The Witcher III, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and more



A couple of new titles, like Hitman III and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, have dropped from $60 to $45 for the next two weeks. Other $60 releases have had their price tags significantly decreased as well, including Immortals Fenyx Rising ($30), Godfall ($40), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($40), and Borderlands 3 ($20).

If you’re looking for a game to play with some friends, Among Us, if you don’t have it already, has dropped from $5 to $4. If that’s what it takes for you to finally get it, you’ll receive no judgment from us. Additionally, Star Wars: Squadrons has dropped from $40 to $24, while World War Z GOTY Edition has taken a huge dip from $50 to just $16.

For gamers on a budget, here’s a list of some of the best games on sale for less than $10:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Game of the Year Edition: $10

Among Us: $4

Rainbow Six Siege: $8

The Division 2: $9

Superhot: $10

Steep: $6

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: $4.49

You can view all the deals on the Epic Games Store website or in the Epic Games Launcher. All deals are good until April 8.

