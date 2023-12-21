Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Dec. 21, 2023)

Before Santa pops down the chimney, let’s run through every free game you can pick up from the Epic Games Store, on PC, for the week of Dec. 21, 2023.

It’s that generous time of the week when the Epic Games Store rewards players with new titles completely free of charge!

To give you a break from the hectic nature of the fun and festive schedule, here is every free game on the Epic Games Store—let’s make it a Merry Christmas.

Epic Games Store giving away one free game per day

As part of the Christmas celebration, starting on Dec. 21, the Epic Games Store will feature a new free game each day for 16 days.

This means the final free game in this promotion will be on Jan. 5, 2024, and the weekly schedule is expected to resume thereafter.

Weekly free Epic Games Store PC games for Dec. 21

Melvor Idle

That’s a lot of rewards. Image via Games by Malcs

Taking the fundamentals of the legendary Runescape, you will quickly become acquainted with the art of balancing skills, earning gold, obtaining XP, and racking up valuable resources in Melvor’s Idle. Additionally, you will need to embrace the concept of battling foes fraught with their own deadly skill set.

“Do you have what it takes to conquer Melvor?” is what the game’s description asks, and you’ll have to invest a ton of time to master its addictive mechanics. I’m hardly complaining when you remember that Melvor’s Idle is free.

But be quick, you’ll have less than 24 hours to claim it before the next free title arrives in the Epic Games Store to replace it.

How to claim your free games on the Epic Games Store

You will just need to press one button to be able to acquire, download, and play a whole game, for free, on your PC—courtesy of the Epic Games Store.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of what you need to do:

Head over to the Epic Games Store Go to the Free Games section of the Epic Games Store. Click on the title. Press Get. Now, choose Place Order. You can download your chosen game.

