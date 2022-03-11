Elden Ring tops sales charts for February and is the highest-selling game of 2022 so far

Elden Ring is off to a blazing hot start, topping U.S. sales charts for February and becoming the highest-selling game of 2022 so far, according to a report by The NPD Group.

NPD’s Mat Piscatella revealed that FromSoftware’s newest action RPG is also the fifth-highest selling game of the past 12 months, which is especially impressive considering the game only just launched on Feb. 25. And NPD’s report only tracked two days’ worth of sales, so it’s likely even higher.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – Elden Ring debuted as both the best-selling game of February 2022 as well as 2022 YTD. Launch month sales of Elden Ring were the 2nd highest for any tracked title released in the past 12 months, trailing only Call of Duty: Vanguard, released in Nov 2021. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 11, 2022

Platform-wise, Elden Ring ranked first on Steam and Xbox in February, and second on PlayStation, coming in behind only the Sony-exclusive Horizon Forbidden West.

News of Elden Ring’s success should come as no surprise. It became the sixth-biggest game of all time on Steam, according to concurrent player count, when over 950,000 players joined in on the action over its second weekend.

NPD’s report also revealed February’s top overall games behind Elden Ring, a list that includes Horizon, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Total War: Warhammer II, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

For hardware, Nintendo Switch leads the way so far in 2022 in unit sales, but PlayStation leads in dollar sales, whereas Xbox ranks second in both of those measurements.