Elden Ring players are trying to piece together the story behind this creepy dog

While you are traveling through Lands Between in Elden Ring, fighting against many monsters and abominations that look forward to killing you, you come across Gowry’s shack, in front of which you can find a ghastly-looking dog.

And there is nothing unusual about it (except for his looks, of course), but when you think about it, what is that dog doing outside Gowry’s shack, is he a guard dog, a pet, or a stray?

That is a question that is being asked in this Reddit post, and fans have multiple theories:

”I actually think it’s his watchdog. I don’t know if Sellia would leave someone like him, who tells the secrets of the town to strangers, who wants to cure the girl with the Scarlet Rot, alone without a watchdog,” one Elden Ring player starts out with the theory that most of us assume right off the bat, with the dog standing guard in front of the shack.

But here is where it gets interesting, as the other Elden Ring player says that ”Watch that bugger…he isn’t well trained and can kill Gowry if you aren’t careful,” with the other one adding “He killed Gowry for me once, I was lucky enough to quit out of the game then and he was alive again. I don’t think his pet would kill him…”

These are very good points; if this dog is his pet or a guard dog, why would it attack its owner? It could be that his owner didn’t train him well, or maybe he was put there with some other mission than guarding Gowry, perhaps to oversee him, and report on his actions. Who knows…

About the author