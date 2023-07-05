Elden Ring mod adds new life by bringing alternate mounts to the game

A new addition to the Garden of Eyes mod for Elden Ring has overhauled one of the most static and longstanding features of the game: your mount.

Since the game’s release in February 2022, Elden Ring players have only had access to one mount, the magical horned horse named Torrent. But this new mod uses assets from the game to enhance the visual appearance of your mount, giving you access to some of the steeds that certain NPCs in the game ride.

The mod, which also changes other aspects of the game, including boss fights, weapons, and appearances, now reinvents the way your mount looks by taking pre-existing mount models and making them applicable for the player character.

A brief showcase of the new Horse Mounts & Whistles, each with unique effects and visuals, available now in #TheGardenOfEyes mod for #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/poJuDZbiLk — The Garden of Eyes – ELDEN RING Overhaul Mod (@GardenOfEyesMod) July 3, 2023

In a promotional video posted on Twitter by the team of developers behind the Garden of Eyes mod on July 3, several mount models were shown off, including the jet-black, hooded horse ridden by the Night’s Cavalry bosses, as well as the gold-plated steed that’s ridden by the Tree Sentinels. Other NPC-piloted mounts were shown off in the mod, such as a mount option for Merchant Kale’s pack donkey.

Your mount is useful in both travel and combat in Elden Ring. Image via FromSoftware

Perhaps the most impressive alternate mount option showcased by the Garden of Eyes mod is the model for a Fallingstar Beast mount. If you’re somebody who’s been dying to actually have the power to ride one of Elden Ring’s bosses as a mount, this mod gives you the freedom to do so, as you’ll be saddled on the back of one of the violet-horned, spiked-tailed bosses that are present in Mt. Gelmir.

The Garden of Eyes mod for Elden Ring is currently available in early access via the developer’s Patreon page.

