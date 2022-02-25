Character classes in Elden Ring dictate your playstyle and affect your overall experience for the majority of the game. Some classes excel in melee-based combat, while others are better for ranged or using spells.

A few classes are better suited for players new to FromSoftware titles since they can be daunting and difficult to master. Understanding the benefits and drawbacks of each class will help you make the right decision before diving into Elden Ring.

A breakdown of each stat in Elden Ring

Before looking at all character classes in Elden Ring, it’s essential to understand each stat and how they impact your character. There are eight stats in Elden Ring that determine your character’s health, resistance to damage, which weapons and armor you can use, and several other important factors. Here is a breakdown of each stat:

Vigor : Vigor determines the number of health points you have and also provides slight resistance to fire damage.

: Vigor determines the number of health points you have and also provides slight resistance to fire damage. Mind : Mind is one of the most important skills for spell-based builds as it increases your focus points.

: Mind is one of the most important skills for spell-based builds as it increases your focus points. Endurance : Endurance determines how much stamina you have. This stat also determines what type of equipment you can carry.

: Endurance determines how much stamina you have. This stat also determines what type of equipment you can carry. Strength : Strength is similar to Endurance, but instead determines what weapons you can carry. It also impacts the damage output with certain weapons and your physical defense.

: Strength is similar to Endurance, but instead determines what weapons you can carry. It also impacts the damage output with certain weapons and your physical defense. Dexterity : Dexterity directly affects the effectiveness of some weapons and also reduces the time it takes to cast spells, the amount of fall damage you take, and makes it harder for enemies to knock you off your horse.

: Dexterity directly affects the effectiveness of some weapons and also reduces the time it takes to cast spells, the amount of fall damage you take, and makes it harder for enemies to knock you off your horse. Intelligence : Intelligence is crucial for casting spells and is required for using Glintstone magic. Increasing this skill improves resistance to magic damage and increases your damage output with sorcery magic.

: Intelligence is crucial for casting spells and is required for using Glintstone magic. Increasing this skill improves resistance to magic damage and increases your damage output with sorcery magic. Faith : The Faith skill is required for incantation spells, and increasing this skill improves their effectiveness and the damage from faith-based weapons.

: The Faith skill is required for incantation spells, and increasing this skill improves their effectiveness and the damage from faith-based weapons. Arcane: Arcane is needed for some spells, meaning some builds will require improving this skill. Arcane also improves your item discovery, making it easier find resources.

Each of the 10 classes available in Elden Ring excels in different skills, so picking the right one can significantly increase your effectiveness in your preferred playstyle. Here is a list of each class and the breakdown of their skills.

Class Level Vigor Mind Endurance Strength Dexterity Intelligence Faith Arcane Vagabond 9 15 10 11 14 13 9 9 7 Warrior 8 11 12 11 10 16 10 8 9 Hero 7 14 9 12 16 9 7 8 11 Bandit 5 10 11 10 9 13 9 8 14 Astrologer 6 9 15 9 8 12 16 7 9 Prophet 7 10 14 8 11 10 7 16 10 Samurai 9 12 11 13 12 15 9 8 8 Prisoner 6 11 12 11 8 14 14 6 9 Confessor 10 10 13 10 12 12 9 14 9 Wretch 1 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10

Vagabond

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Vagabond is one of the best classes for a tank build as it starts with high Vigor and comes with heavy armor. Vagabond players will begin with a Longsword, Halberd, and Heater Shield, meaning they’ll have the perfect tools for dealing significant damage and protecting themselves from ready blows. Players new to FromSoftware games should consider this class since it can take a few blows without dying, giving you time to learn the mechanics and gameplay. This class doesn’t excel in magic, though, and it also doesn’t have a ranged weapon from the start. Consider other options if these are your preferred builds or playstyles.

Warrior

Screenshot via FromSoftware

Players who want to deal high amounts of damage with smaller weapons should consider the Warrior class. This class comes with two Scimitars, a small leather shield, and medium armor. But the Warrior can’t use heavier weapons like the Hero class by default and also doesn’t have a ranged weapon. This class is also not the best for magic-based builds, so remember this when making your choice.

Hero

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Hero is the perfect choice for players wanting to wield massive weapons and deal significant damage with ease. This class starts with a battle axe, leather shield, and light armor, meaning it isn’t as tanky as the Vagabond but makes up for this drawback with its damage output. Don’t expect a ranged weapon or effectiveness with magic from the Hero, but consider this class if you’re after the larger weapons in Elden Ring.

Bandit

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Bandit is the perfect choice for players that enjoy parrying attacks or backstabbing their enemies. The starting equipment for this class includes a knife, buckler, and short bow, meaning you won’t be dealing massive damage with traditional attacks. But the buckler makes it easier to parry attacks, and the Bandit can capitalize on this to damage exposed enemies. The short bow also allows players to deal damage from a distance. This class also has the highest Arcane of any class, so consider this option if you are going for an Arcane-based build.

Astrologer

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Astrologer is Elden Ring’s version of a traditional mage class, and it has the highest Intelligence of any class. This class starts with an Astrologer’s Staff, a short sword, a small shield, Glintstone Pebble, Glinstone Arc, and light armor. This means you’ll have a few melee options but only consider these backups. The Astrologer class can cast several spells with ease but has significantly less health and stamina compared to other options.

Prophet

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Prophet is another mage-like class but with a focus on Incantation spells. These specialized spells are still helpful, but remember this distinction when selecting your class. The Prophet starts with Finger Seal, a spear, Heal, Catch Flame, and light armor. You can find more spells as you explore the Lands Between, so don’t feel like you’ll be limited. Like the Astrologer, the Prophet has lower health and stamina than other classes.

Samurai

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Samurai is a unique class that starts with an Uchigatana, longbow, Red Thorn Roundshield, and medium armor. This class has the second-highest Dexterity stat behind the Warrior and comes equipped with a long-range weapon. Parrying is slightly more difficult with this class, and you won’t excel with magic in the early game. Consider the Samurai for a Dexterity-based build.

Prisoner

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Prisoner is an odd class that blends the lines between the melee and mage classes with its high Dexterity and Intelligence stats. This class starts with an Estoc, Glintstone Staff, Rift Shield, Magic Glintblade, and light armor. While this class can excel with multiple weapons or sorceries, it does less damage with each compared to other more focused classes. The Prisoner also has less health and armor. Players who want to be a jack of all trades without one style should consider this class.

Confessor

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Confessor is another class that blends two styles. This class is perfect for players wanting to create Elden Ring’s version of a battlemage, although this does mean leveling up multiple stats. You’ll start with a Finger Seal, Broadsword, Blue Crest Healer Shield, Urgent Heal, Assassin’s Approach, and light armor. Just remember, the Confessor has lower health and stamina, meaning you need to lean into the hybrid style to survive.

Wretch

Screenshot via FromSoftware

The Wretch is the class for players looking for an extra challenge and are veterans of FromSoftware games. This class starts with no armor and a Club, meaning you’ll be vulnerable to almost everything. But the Wretch’s stats all start at 10, meaning you can build them as you see fit to create a truly custom character. We don’t recommend this class for beginners or your first playthrough.