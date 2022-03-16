Elden Ring has sold 12 million copies globally in less than a month

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have officially confirmed Elden Ring has already sold over 12 million copies globally across all gaming platforms. This includes both physical and digital sales made as of March 14.

This achievement is already the highest mark for any release from FromSoftware in the company’s 35 years of operation, and its happened in under a month.

“It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring,” FromSoftware president and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki said. “I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”

For FromSoftware, the team’s latest title prior to Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was also its fastest-selling before this. It sold two million copies in less than 10 days after launching in March 2019. It has sold over five million copies since then, with those totals last being updated in Jule 2020.

The 2016 release of Dark Souls III was their previous high mark in terms of total sales, with the game selling over three million copies in the first two months and over 10 million by May 2020.

Elden Ring Sekiro’s record out of the water in less than a month and has likely already surpassed Dark Souls III in terms of lifetime sales too. For reference, the original release of Dark Souls saw 2.37 million units sold by April 2013, and a total of over 5.5 million copies when accounting for the Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition and remaster, while Dark Souls II sold over 2.5 million copies by March 2015.

Bloodborne sold over 2m copies in a little under six months of being available, though updated figures haven’t been published since that was announced in 2015.