Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot set to receive next-gen upgrade, new DLC about Goku’s father

Bandai Namco’s 2020 game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to receive both a next-gen upgrade and a new story DLC that features Goku’s father, Bardock, as the main focal point.

“Sometimes the past comes back to haunt us,” The official announcement on Twitter read. “Be part of the family with the new “Bardock: Alone Against Fate” DLC coming to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.”

The next-gen upgrade will see Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gain several visual upgrades such as 4k and 60fps, primary features of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Meanwhile, Bardock: Alone Against Fate will be based on the original 1990 video animated movie, Bardock: The Father of Goku. There, Bardock will be tasked with attempting to save planet Vegeta from destruction by Frieza, the primary antagonist of the game who plans to exterminate the entire Saiyan race. According to Bandai Namco, the DLC will be a “complete reproduction” of the timeless 1990 story with some new additions.

Players will be able to embark on Bardock’s journey, while also interacting with other Saiyans that inhabit Planet Vegeta in between missions. This journey will all conclude with Bardock’s final battle and stand against Frieza, where the fate of the Saiyan Race lies in your hands, kind of.

Bardock: Alone Against Fate will be the first of three new DLC campaigns to kick of the Season 2 Pass as the classic 1990 story is brought back to life through a next-gen upgraded DLC package game.

The first season of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot featured two DLC campaigns that were adaptations of the Battle of Gods and Golden Frieza arcs from Dragon Ball Super. Meanwhile, the third DLC campaign, Trunks: Warrior of Hope, was centered around an alternate timeline that saw Android 17 and 18 destroy the world after Goku succumbed to a heart virus. There, players took control of Future Trunks as they explored the dystopian future ruled by Androids.

Bardock: Alone Against Fate will be the first DLC campaign based on a timeline before the Dragon Ball Z story as new fans of Dragon Ball Z will be greeted by the events that led up to Goku’s arrival on earth in this prequel.

With its upcoming next-gen upgrade, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will now be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

