Does Subnautica: Below Zero have multiplayer?

Subnautica: Below Zero provides players with a unique open-world experience to explore and survive against the wildlife inhabitants of 4546B, but many are curious to know whether it has a multiplayer mode.

Following the major successes of Subnautica, the only issue many had with the game was it did not offer a multiplayer mode to supplement the game’s solid single-player experience.

So when Subnautica came out with a sequel in 2021 titled, Subnautica: Below Zero, many did not question if the game would live up to the high bar of the original. Instead, all questions were about whether this time would be an opportunity to have a multiplayer mode in the game.

Does Subnautica: Below Zero have a multiplayer mode?

Unfortunately, there is no multiplayer mode in Subnautica: Below Zero.

According to the devs, a multiplayer mode was not a priority for Subnautica: Below Zero. Instead, they placed more focus on developing the game’s story mode and “providing a great single-player experience.”

But, they did not rule out the possibility of multiplayer in future Subnautica games—there has been no word if that will happen for Below Zero though.

Regardless, those really itching to play Below Zero as a multiplayer game can do so through a modded version, Nitrox. There, fans of Subnautica will be able to play through a co-op mode and experience what multiplayer could feel like in the future.

It's true! We're going to be at @gamescom to showcase our new IP: a turn-based, sci-fi strategy game. If you've been wondering what we've been up to, make sure you tune in to Opening Night Live, and if you're at the show, come and say hi 👋 #gamescom2022 https://t.co/NxqjQyABM0 — Unknown Worlds 🔜 gamescom (@UnknownWorlds) August 9, 2022

Otherwise, fans will have to enjoy Below Zero and all its entirety through its single-player mode. And while it may be disheartening that the console version only supports single-player, devs have revealed they will debut a new Subnautica title at Gamescom.

Maybe third time will be the charm for longtime Subnautica fans, though, the upcoming game should still prove to be just as fun of an experience either way.

Subnautica: Below Zero is an open-world survival game developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment that is a sequel to the original 2018 game Subnautica.

Below Zero was released on May 14, 2021, for Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.