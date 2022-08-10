Subnautica devs set to debut new game at Gamescom

As part of this year’s edition of Gamescom, Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds is showing the first glimpse of its next game.

As per Geoff Keighley, the host of the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase on Aug. 23 at 1pm CT, Unknown Worlds will be revealing its next game, which is also stated to be a “brand new sci-fi IP.” The developer then retweeted Keighley’s original tweet to confirm what the host shared.

It's true! We're going to be at @gamescom to showcase our new IP: a turn-based, sci-fi strategy game. If you've been wondering what we've been up to, make sure you tune in to Opening Night Live, and if you're at the show, come and say hi 👋 #gamescom2022 https://t.co/NxqjQyABM0 — Unknown Worlds 🔜 gamescom (@UnknownWorlds) August 9, 2022

“It’s true! We’re going to be at @gamescom to showcase our new IP: a turn-based, sci-fi strategy game,” Unknown Worlds said in a tweet. “If you’ve been wondering what we’ve been up to, make sure you tune in to Opening Night Live, and if you’re at the show, come and say hi #gamescom2022.”

Aside from what Keighley and the devs mentioned through the tweets, there are still no details available about the upcoming game. But some projects by Unknown Worlds have been already confirmed since last year.

One of these is a “genre-defining game,” which was first slated for release into early access this year. But that did not manifest, and a follow-up about the game is still not taking place. In April, a job listing was posted by the developer, which pointed out that it needed a senior narrative designer who could “help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe.”

As for the Gamescom event, Keighley also confirmed the world premiere of Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated 3D, open-world Sonic game, will be shown in the showcase.