Fire Emblem Engage is an action-packed title with more than 35 hours of story-focused content, and practically double that for completionists who want to leave no stone unturned. No matter what happens, though, gamers will reach the end of the title’s playable content eventually. There’s no escaping it.

But what if you want to keep the adventure rolling on? Does it have a New Game Plus that unlocks after the first playthrough and increases the difficulty tenfold?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Fire Emblem Engage doesn’t have a New Game Plus, which is odd since other titles in the series have had it. Instead, you’ll have to start from scratch and increase the difficulty to one of the prescribed ones, assuming you haven’t beaten it on the hardest one already.

You can replay certain missions without starting a new game, but that doesn’t scratch the same itch.

Image via Intelligent Systems

The good news, however, is the developers are adding more end-game content throughout the year. Four DLCs have been confirmed, at this stage, meaning those who have finished the main story will have plenty of extra things to do in due time.

Since the DLC content will pick up from where the story ended, it is expected to be more difficult than the final chapters and therefore require a party of high-level units.

There’s also a chance one of these DLCs will add New Game Plus—probably the last one, since it could mark the end of Fire Emblem Engage, unless the developers release more.