All Fire Emblem Engage difficulty settings (and how to change them)

All difficulty settings offer something special. While some players will prefer the easiest options to enjoy the story of a title, others may want to take on a real challenge and explore what the developers have prepared for them.

Fire Emblem Engage also comes with three difficulty levels. While you can learn the ropes playing at easier difficulties, you can always increase it later in the game to test your mettle.

What are the difficulty settings in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage has three difficulty settings: Normal, Hard, and Lunatic.

Normal mode: The easiest Fire Emblem Engage difficulty that is available in the game. It’s a decent choice for players who were recently introduced to the series.

Hard mode: Hard mode is a step above Normal. If you consider yourself up-to-date with the basics and know your way around the game, you can try out Hard mode for a slightly more difficult experience.

Lunatic mode: Lunatic mode is for players who also want to defeat the game's developers in addition to beating the game itself. It's the most challenging mode in Fire Emblem Engage, featuring everything the developers decided to throw at the players.

How to change the difficulty setting in Fire Emblem Engage

Go to your room in Somniel.

Approach your bed.

Interact with the bed and navigate to the Settings menu.

Inside the Settings menu, there’s a section that allows players to change the game’s difficulty level. Once you change the difficulty setting, the changes will automatically take place and you’ll find yourself in a more challenging Fire Emblem Engage or an easier one depending on your choice.