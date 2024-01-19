Does Cult of the Lamb auto save?

Cult of the Lamb just shipped a fresh new update, Sins of the Flesh, and fans are jumping back in to check it out. It’s been a while since Cult of the Lamb launched, so if you’ve forgotten about the core mechanics and are wondering whether Cult of the Lamb has autosave, we have the answers.

Autosave is a common feature in single-player games, where all the progress you’ve made during one session is automatically saved, meaning you don’t have to manually open the menu to save. So, is the feature in Cult of the Lamb? Is your progress automatically saved, or you have to do it on your own?

Does Cult of the Lamb have autosave? – Answered

Yes, Cult of the Lamb has autosave, and it’s triggered by these three actions:

Traveling to and from different locations on the map (locations like Lonely Shack, Spore Grotto, or Midas’s Cave)

Coming back to your cult after a Crusade

Starting a new morning

Essentially, Cult of the Lamb automatically saves each time you enter a loading screen. Even if you don’t go out on Crusades often, the automatic save that happens at the beginning of each day guarantees you always have a recent load to go back to.

Auto save is a great feature in Cult of the Lamb and can help you get back to what you were doing, even if the game crashes.

How to manually save in Cult of the Lamb

You can always save your progress manually. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t trust autosaves in Cult of the Lamb, you can always do it manually. To do so, follow these steps:

Open the menu

Select the Save option (the second button)

Save

After you choose the Save option, the button will say “Saved” while you still have the menu open. When you close and reopen the menu, that message will be replaced by the Save option again.

I find it very useful to reload earlier saves while decorating my cult base, as if I don’t like the design, I can easily go back to how it looked previously.