Category:
General

Does Cult of the Lamb auto save?

Do you always have a back-up?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 05:51 am
A lamb and a follower stand in the middle of a circle of hooded cultists
Image via Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb just shipped a fresh new update, Sins of the Flesh, and fans are jumping back in to check it out. It’s been a while since Cult of the Lamb launched, so if you’ve forgotten about the core mechanics and are wondering whether Cult of the Lamb has autosave, we have the answers.

Recommended Videos

Autosave is a common feature in single-player games, where all the progress you’ve made during one session is automatically saved, meaning you don’t have to manually open the menu to save. So, is the feature in Cult of the Lamb? Is your progress automatically saved, or you have to do it on your own?

Does Cult of the Lamb have autosave? – Answered

Yes, Cult of the Lamb has autosave, and it’s triggered by these three actions:

  • Traveling to and from different locations on the map (locations like Lonely Shack, Spore Grotto, or Midas’s Cave)
  • Coming back to your cult after a Crusade
  • Starting a new morning

Essentially, Cult of the Lamb automatically saves each time you enter a loading screen. Even if you don’t go out on Crusades often, the automatic save that happens at the beginning of each day guarantees you always have a recent load to go back to. 

Auto save is a great feature in Cult of the Lamb and can help you get back to what you were doing, even if the game crashes. 

How to manually save in Cult of the Lamb

Save option in Cult of the Lamb
You can always save your progress manually. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t trust autosaves in Cult of the Lamb, you can always do it manually. To do so, follow these steps:

  • Open the menu
  • Select the Save option (the second button)
  • Save 

After you choose the Save option, the button will say “Saved” while you still have the menu open. When you close and reopen the menu, that message will be replaced by the Save option again. 

I find it very useful to reload earlier saves while decorating my cult base, as if I don’t like the design, I can easily go back to how it looked previously.

related content
Read Article GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
A GTA 5 screenshot showing an armored van, a man in a gray suit sitting in the open back of this van, and a crowbar.
Category:
General
General
GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to fix Steam error e502 l3
Steam logo on a wallpaper of various games
Category:
General
General
How to fix Steam error e502 l3
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category:
General
General
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Jan. 18, 2024)
boat in combat in sail forth
Category:
General
General
Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Jan. 18, 2024)
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
A GTA 5 screenshot showing an armored van, a man in a gray suit sitting in the open back of this van, and a crowbar.
Category:
General
General
GTA Online Gun Van location and all weapons available
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to fix Steam error e502 l3
Steam logo on a wallpaper of various games
Category:
General
General
How to fix Steam error e502 l3
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category:
General
General
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Jan. 18, 2024)
boat in combat in sail forth
Category:
General
General
Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Jan. 18, 2024)
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Project New World Codes (January 2024) [Haze Piece]
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 19, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.