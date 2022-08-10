In Cult of the Lamb, your goal isn’t just to create a thriving cult from the ground up, but to defeat the bishops of the Old Faith and drive their forces from the land. The bishops of the Old Faith serve as the bosses of crusades, which are randomly generated dungeons in each of the four Lands of the Old Faith.

After completing three runs in each of the Lands, the bishop of each Land becomes available to fight at the end of the next run. Once you defeat the boss and collect the rewards, you can continue to go on crusade runs through their Land.

There’s a good chance that you take damage during your first attempt at defeating a boss, and it’s also likely that you’ll take damage the first time you actually defeat them too. But if you’re looking to earn the achievements that go with defeating bosses without taking damage, don’t worry: you can set up a rematch.

How to fight bosses again in Cult of the Lamb

When you’re crusading through a Land after defeating the local bishop, you can set up a rematch via the shrines that appear at the beginning of random dungeon rooms. You’ve likely noticed these shrines before and siphoned off the free Devotion from them.

Screengrab via Massive Monster

Now, post-bishop defeat, a red X appears on the shrines. You can still steal the Devotion from them, but you can activate a rematch versus the bishop by destroying the shrine by attacking it. Activate the teleporter that appears and follow the path up to the boss.

Re-defeating the boss will reward you with a plethora of bones and gold, and maybe even a new blueprint.