Back 4 Blood character shooting the Zombies
Image via Turtle Rock Studios
Category:
General

Does Back 4 Blood have offline progression?

Will my progress save when playing offline?
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 07:10 pm

If fighting hordes of zombies during a catastrophic outbreak is your jam, then Back 4 Blood should be right in your alley. As part of the Cleaners’ crew, you are humanity’s last hope as you take on Ridden to survive on the lands. 

Recommended Videos

While the zombie shooter game offers a nuanced multiplayer experience, sometimes your friends might not be available for a grinding session. That might force you to play with AI bots, but does that progression and hard work count?

Is there progression in Back 4 Blood?

Players waiting to face zombie hordes in Back 4 Blood.
 Have fun with friends or AI, everything counts. Image via Turtle Rock Studios 

Yes, Back 4 Blood has offline campaign progression which was introduced with a December 2021 patch after the game’s release. It allows players to retain their offline progression for future online sessions. 

According to the official developer FAQ, “the offline Campaign mode allows players to earn supply points, achievements, and other unlockables and all progression can be carried over to and from the online Campaign mode.” The game also has an offline training mode with all existing cards unlocked. Players can test out different deck builds, play with various strategies, and even explore the intricacies of the map to make plans for the upcoming hordes. 

After downloading the update, console players can continue playing the campaign offline. PC players will need to download an update for the latest version of the game from time to time to continue playing the solo offline campaign mode. The offline campaign and training modes do not require an Xbox Live Gold membership or a PlayStation Plus subscription. 

You can read our guide here if you want to know about all the other modes in Back 4 Blood

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 27, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 27, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (April 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 27, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com