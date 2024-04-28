Does Back 4 Blood have offline progression?

If fighting hordes of zombies during a catastrophic outbreak is your jam, then Back 4 Blood should be right in your alley. As part of the Cleaners’ crew, you are humanity’s last hope as you take on Ridden to survive on the lands.

Recommended Videos

While the zombie shooter game offers a nuanced multiplayer experience, sometimes your friends might not be available for a grinding session. That might force you to play with AI bots, but does that progression and hard work count?

Is there progression in Back 4 Blood?

Have fun with friends or AI, everything counts. Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Yes, Back 4 Blood has offline campaign progression which was introduced with a December 2021 patch after the game’s release. It allows players to retain their offline progression for future online sessions.

According to the official developer FAQ, “the offline Campaign mode allows players to earn supply points, achievements, and other unlockables and all progression can be carried over to and from the online Campaign mode.” The game also has an offline training mode with all existing cards unlocked. Players can test out different deck builds, play with various strategies, and even explore the intricacies of the map to make plans for the upcoming hordes.

After downloading the update, console players can continue playing the campaign offline. PC players will need to download an update for the latest version of the game from time to time to continue playing the solo offline campaign mode. The offline campaign and training modes do not require an Xbox Live Gold membership or a PlayStation Plus subscription.

You can read our guide here if you want to know about all the other modes in Back 4 Blood.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more