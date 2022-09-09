Disney Lorcana Mickey D23 promo sells for big bucks on secondary market

Collectors are testing the Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter secondary market waters with a rare Mickey Mouse card, earning $500 and more.

Scheduled to release sometime in the fall of 2023, Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is a trading card game featuring a wide variety of iconic characters. A first look at seven of the cards dropped this morning, available at the D23 expo taking place from Sept. 9 to 11. Each of the cards is a part of a collector’s set, priced at $49.95.

Fans who are D23 members and at the convention get a rare Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor foil card included in the collector set. Almost immediately Mickey landed on the secondary market, selling for around $500 on eBay. The sale spiked the price of Mickey even higher, with one seller listing it for over $1,500. Other sellers have the Lorcana card listed from $600 to $1,000.

Image via Disney

All seven of the Disney Lorcana collector set cards have a unique foil treatment, first edition symbols, and select artwork illustrated by artists like Simangaliso Sibaya, Nicholas Kole, Luis Huerta, John Loren, and Marcel Berg. The Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor is even more unique in that only fans attending D23 can get their hands on it.

Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor was illustrated by Nicholas Kole. It has a unique foil treatment and the artwork calls back to a Walt Disney animated short featuring Micky that aired in 1938.

It’s unknown at time of writing what the other Disney Lorcana collector set cards will get on the secondary market. But if it’s even half of what Mickey Mouse is bringing in, trading card games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon will have a new competitor on the secondary market.