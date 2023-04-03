Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first Twitch Drops campaign will give gamers some cool-looking gear for free

Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is getting a new content update soon, has surprised fans with a new Twitch Drops campaign, and the goodies that players can scoop up while watching Twitch streamers while they play the game is pretty cool-looking.

The game is still in early access, but players have been having a blast befriending Disney characters, making their towns into their own little Disney dreamlands, and solving the many problems that plague the lands and the characters that inhabit them.

Now, those who play the game can watch some streamers in the background and earn some colorful gamer-themed loot for watching Twitch for a certain amount of time. For now, there are only a select amount of streamers players can get the drops from, but the company has said that they are looking into “opening more opportunities like this to even more folks in the future,” so fans are hoping that they open it up to anyone with the Disney Dreamlight Valley tag sometime soon.

Your in-game gaming setups are about to get a LOT more neon!🎮✨ Announcing the first Twitch Drops for #DisneyDreamlightValley – learn more on our blog here: https://t.co/CzuM5YawO9 pic.twitter.com/TS5LBGHC5w — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 3, 2023

Players have from April 5 to April 12 to earn all four of the items. The steps to claim the drops are listed on the website, as is the list of all of the streamers players can watch in order to earn it. Those looking to obtain the items will need to link their Twitch accounts to the Disney Dreamlight Valley website and then watch participating streams for a certain amount of time to earn the loot.

Below are all of the items players can get from the Twitch Drops and how long they’ll have to watch before each one drops.

Gamer Mickey Ears Headband: Watch an eligible streamer for 15 minutes.

Gamer Chair: Watch an eligible streamer for an additional 30 minutes, for a total of 45 minutes watched.

Gamer Laptop: Watch an eligible streamer for an additional 45 minutes, for a total of 90 minutes watched.

Comfy Gamer Hoodie: Watch an eligible streamer for an additional 60 minutes, for a total of 150 minutes watched.

Any one of the listed streamers can drop the items, and the total time watched is cumulative, meaning that the full 150 minutes required to get all four items can be split up across multiple days and viewing periods.

Once the drops have been earned and claimed on Twitch, players can obtain them from their mailboxes once they get into the game. The Twitch Drops campaign aligns with the new content update on April 5 that will bring The Lion King characters to the game, among other new, fun things for players to do in the Valley.