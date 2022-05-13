Discord celebrates 7th anniversary with new limited-time features

Discord turned seven years old today, and the communication and organization platform is celebrating with some limited-time features and merchandise this weekend.

Beginning today, Discord will have a festive “Party Mode” allowing users to experience the party on their screens with features like confetti and screen shakes. The Discord birthday bash will run from today until Monday.

Meanwhile, the platform released a slew of limited-edition merchandise to its online store and is setting up giveaways throughout the weekend that will include merchandise and free Discord Nitro.

Along with activating across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the platform has enlisted endorsers including Hannahxxrose, Kate Bacon, Yvonne Na, and J David Alvarez to participate in the weekend’s action. Details of their involvement were not released but will likely include social posts by them or sponsored streams.

Over the years, Discord has become the go-to voice communication and group organization tool used by many gamers, and last year, the company was reportedly in talks to be acquired by Microsoft. Those talks ended in April 2021, however.

Last year, the company celebrated its anniversary by announcing it was working on a handful of new features that would signal a transition for the platform. The intent was for it to become an even more social experience by adding discovery features as well as public audio events that could be paid.