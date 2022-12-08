Diablo 4 leak outlines what Ultimate and Deluxe Editions of the game will look like

Diablo IV is one of the most anticipated games of the next year, and some fresh details about the game’s editions just dropped.

The new information was revealed by Insider-Gaming today. The website shared the bonuses included in all three Diablo IV editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate, with each one having more addons than the previous ones.

The Standard Edition won’t have much in it besides the game and early access to open beta, with the latter coming to those who pre-ordered it, naturally. Besides, players who obtain the Standard Edition will receive Messenger of Light for the game, an Amalgam of Rage and Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set called “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown.”

Deluxe Edition will be much richer. Those who buy it will get additional items and assets in the game. Moreover, they will have a Diablo IV Releases Season Battle Pass and four-day early access to the game until it releases. The same bonuses will be handed in the Ultimate Edition, with buyers getting a much upgraded Season Battle Pass and an extra emote.

Here are the details about the Diablo IV Editions.

Diablo IV Standard Edition

Early access to open betas

Messenger of Light for Diablo IV

Diablo IV for PS4/PS5

Amalgam of Rage

Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set “Winged Darkness Reddish Brown”

Diablo IV Deluxe Edition

Everything included in the Standard Edition

Up to 4 days early access until Diablo IV release date

Temptation, a ride for Diablo IV

Armored Armor of Hell for Diablo IV

Diablo IV Releases Season Battle Pass

Diablo IV Ultimate Edition

Everything included in the previous two Editions

Wings of the Creator emote for Diablo IV

Accelerate the release of the Season Battle Pass in Diablo IV (Premium Season Battle Pass unlock, 20 tier skips, 1 cosmetic item)

Diablo IV is reportedly scheduled for June 5, 2023, release, according to yesterday’s leak. More official details are expected today during The Game Awards, which begins at 6:30 pm CT.