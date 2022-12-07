Diablo 4 release date leaked ahead of The Game Awards

Rumors suggest the release date for the highly anticipated Diablo IV has been leaked.

This comes after a listing for the game was seen on the Microsoft Store. According to a post today on Twitter, Diablo IV will be released on June 5, 2023. It will also be 80GB on the Xbox.

Diablo® IV ➡️ Release Date: June 5, 2023 23:00:00 (Size: 80GB) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/jop761VxDw — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 7, 2022

Other reports also indicated Diablo IV will be available in various editions. This includes the Standard Edition, the Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Ultimate Edition. Blizzard has not confirmed any of these editions, as well as the game’s release date and size. But June 2023 will also be the time Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard’s deal will close, making Diablo IV’s June launch a big possibility.

Though the listing seems to confirm things already, the game’s official release date will be revealed during The Game Awards on Friday, Dec. 9 at 2:30am CT.

Six games have been nominated for the coveted Game of the Year award, including frontrunners Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. The other nominees for the category are Stray, Horizon: Forbidden West, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Diablo IV will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will allow players to choose among five classes, namely Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer.

“The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary,” the game’s official description reads. “With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless Abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast, open world brings the promise of adventure and devastation. Survive and conquer darkness – or succumb to the shadows.”