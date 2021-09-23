Diablo 2: Resurrected’s ‘issue occurred while communicating with the game servers’ error explained

All Diablo 2: Resurrected fans want is a trip down memory lane. But there are thunderstorms in the forecast.

The D2R launch has been marred with server problems, game creation issues, and the temporary deletion of characters. And players who try to hop into a lobby are being met with an error claiming an “issue occurred while communicating with the game servers.” While players are also asked to check their internet connection, there’s little you can do to solve the problem.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard’s servers are likely being stressed due to the high amount of traffic from the game’s debut. Roughly 30 minutes after the game launched, players were kicked out of lobbies and unable to create new ones. The “issue occurred while communicating with the game servers” error alludes to a server outage on Blizzard’s end—and there’s nothing players can do about it.

The Blizzard Customer Support Twitter updated fans earlier today, explaining that the game will “undergo unscheduled maintenance” between 12pm and 12:30pm CT. This should fix any game creation and character issues.

To address game creation and character issues, #D2R will undergo unscheduled maintenance at 10am PT. We expect this maintenance to last 30 minutes. Players who are online and playing should logout before the shutdown if possible. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) September 23, 2021

In the meantime, there are numerous ways to check the D2R server status. The Battle.net launcher should update players with a message whenever there’s an issue. It currently addresses the game creation issues and explains that the servers are being shut down for maintenance. The Blizzard Customer Support Twitter is also a good resource. And Downdetector’s Diablo and Battle.net pages give insight into potential server outages.