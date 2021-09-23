Diablo 2: Resurrected players are unable to create lobbies due to server issues

Diablo 2: Resurrected is sure to make players feel nostalgic—if server issues don’t get in the way, that is.

D2R players are reporting a slew of connectivity issues in the remastered version’s debut today. After a relatively smooth launch, players were kicked from lobbies and had their characters deleted. Though characters appear to have returned, players are still unable to hop into a lobby.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

When trying to create a lobby, an error pops up claiming “an issue occurred while communicating with the game servers.” Though it asks players to check that they have an internet connection, that issue appears to be on Blizzard’s end. A message on the Battle.net client reads that Blizzard is “investigating an issue that is causing delays in game creation.”

Executive producer Rod Fergusson tweeted that Blizzard is “digging into the online issue.”

While we're digging into the online issue, could I perhaps interest you in some offline play? #Diablo2Resurrected — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) September 23, 2021

The servers likely took a hit due to a large amount of traffic from the game’s launch. While there’s no set timeline for when the issues will be fixed, Blizzard will likely update fans soon.

D2R is a true remaster of the original action-RPG released in 2000. While hardcore fans will appreciate the same classic gameplay being brought back, updated graphics can win over new players as well. The game is launching with the five original classes—Sorceress, Amazon, Barbarian, Necromancer, and Paladin—as well as the two added classes from the Lord of Destruction expansion in the Assassin and Druid.