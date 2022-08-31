Deathloop, Sly Cooper, and more coming to PlayStation Plus in September

A new set of free titles is set to roll out in September for PlayStation Plus members, with monthly games that PlayStation Plus Essential users can enjoy and some big-name titles set for Extra and Premium players. Headlining those premium options are titles like Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and, for players who want a more classic feel, the entirety of the Sly Cooper series.

Players who don’t want to spend any extra money on the higher levels of PlayStation Plus memberships can still enjoy a few of their own free games in September, with Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem all becoming available for free for Essential users.

The Essential games for September confirm the previous leaks that occurred around next month’s lineup. Players can enjoy customizing and racing street cars to their heart’s content in Need for Speed Heat, the most recent entry in the franchise. FGC fans can take a stab at Granblue Fantasy if they haven’t already, and Toem will delight fans of off-kilter games with its photo-based gameplay and hand-drawn aesthetic.

The main attractions are still the premium games, with Deathloop looming large. The mind and time-bending title from Arkane used the studio’s successful formula from the Dishonored series and blended it with roguelite elements to create one of the PS5’s early flagship titles. The game is sure to entertain players who give it a shot.

The beloved Sly Cooper titles will also be available, featuring the original trilogy of PS2 games in the form of the PS3’s The Sly Collection, the PS4’s Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and the spin-off Bentley’s Hackpack game that gives players an extensive arcade experience playing the mini-games that became so popular in the series. Old school enthusiasts and new players alike can enjoy the combination of stealth, platforming, and combat the games provide.

More titles such as Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will also make their way to PlayStation Plus in September, setting up the month to be quite a busy one if you’re a PlayStation player who likes to mix things up—and, of course, if you like free games.