DayZ Update 1.24: Full patch notes listed

Bohemia Interactive has released the first experimental update of 2024 for DayZ, featuring a round of spring cleaning and a strong focus on lingering issues.

Here are all the Patch 12.4 notes for Xbox and PC so you know what to expect no matter what platform you play on.

All DayZ patch notes for PC Patch 1.24

The new update is the first experimental one of 2024. Image via Bohemia Interactive

Added features

There are a few new additions to DayZ with the update, but fans of the game are sure to be excited about the new Vikrh rifle. This includes new 30-round 9x39mm magazines for the Vikrh, which can also be used for the ASVAL and VSS rifles.

For those interested in cosmetics, you can get new camouflage variants for the ballistic helmet. You can also find new additions to the bookshelves, including the winning entries from the DayZ Book contest.

New sounds have been added for the following actions: splitting firewood, crafting a bone knife, wringing out clothing, breaking down bushes with hands, crafting base-building kits, and crafting improvised clothing from rags.

Finally, there are also some new animations for cleaning hands with the cooking pot and the gasoline canister.

Bug fixes

Let’s take a look at some of the bug fix highlights with the new DayZ experimental update.

Corpses couldn’t be removed from vehicles properly: There is nothing worse than stubborn corpses, especially when they refuse to leave your vehicle. Thankfully, the new update has fixed this bug.

The weather would sometimes desynchronize: desynchronizing weather is a nuisance and can take you out of the moment if you’re zombie hunting. The latest patch fixes this weird weather bug.

Infected reacting to suppressed shots over long ranges: There’s nothing more infuriating than purposely using a suppressor on your weapon to keep zombies at bay, only for the zombies to hear you anyway. This shouldn’t be as much of a problem anymore as the Infected will no longer react to suppressed shots when they are far away from you.

An exploit fixed that could create an infinite number of liquids: If you have been using the infinite liquid glitch, you’re going to be disappointed with this new update as the exploit has now been patched.

Fixed an issue where Chernogorsk Hotel was spawning below the map: A hotel spawning below the map is more than a little problematic, even if it might be good for a laugh or two. You won’t have to worry about that anymore because this issue has now been fixed.

Changed features

Let’s check out the highlights of the changed features for the newest PC update for DayZ.

Blunt weapon shock damage is now partially translated to health damage when fighting animals and the infected: This is a useful new change as you should be able to start draining the health of your enemies when you inflict blunt shock damage. It is always useful to have another way to damage the zombies and animals that are trying so very hard to kill you.

When treating multiple cuts, bandaging is now a continuous action: This is another useful change, as you can heal yourself with bandages faster and more accurately.

The barrel, chest plate, great helmet, and tripod are now able to be repaired with the blow torch: Dealing with broken armor or broken tripods and barrels? Then have no fear, as you now have another way to fix them up thanks to the blow torch.

Melee weapons and tools have had their weight re-balanced: An imbalance with the weight of your items can be seriously annoying, so this re-balance of the weight of your tools and melee weapons can be super helpful.

Several automatic firearms have had their recoil adjusted: Recoil can be a frustrating element of your firearms in DayZ, making it difficult to stay focused when you are in a life-or-death situation against the infected or wild animals. The adjustments that come with this new update are a helpful addition.

The regular infected will maintain a state of alert for a slightly longer time: This update is sure to make the DayZ experience more challenging, as you won’t be able to lose zombies on your tail as easily due to their alert level lasting longer.

The Lukov Airfield has been updated: The Lukov Airfield can be found in Livonia, and the latest patch brings about an update to the area.

The full patch notes have more information surrounding specific bug fixes and changes coming to DayZ with the 1.24 update. There are also specific server, launcher, and modding updates for the PC version of DayZ, as listed below.

Server additions, fixes, and features

PlayerSpawnEdior now has the (?) next to values, which will tell you more about them.

You can now have player spawn points stay a singular spawn point and not generate a grid by setting the density to 0.

The player spawn editor can now save what checkboxes are ticked and what subwindows are hidden.

Player spawn edition can now avoid triggers and has the option for debug shapes being drawn.

PlayerSpawnEditor was duplicating group points into regular points when being saved with <groups_as_regular>true</groups_as_regular>

Serves that have verifySignatures=0 will no longer disconnect players in the queue because of validation errors.

For Linux users, the JSON files loaded through scripts previously had capitalization.

Player Spawn Points will automatically force a change group when there are no good points available in the currently selected group.

PlayerSpawnEditor will now save documentation when saving XML.

Player spawn gear JSON: If a certain preset has an undefined or empty character Type, the character model that was last set in the character creation menu will now be used for that preset.

Launcher additions, fixes, and features

The password window in the launcher will now allow you to view the password.

The command line parameter can no longer be removed in the favorites tab.

The Direct Connect window can now connect to LAN servers.

The Direct Connect button is now red for better visibility.

Outdated server browser filters have been removed.

Modding additions, fixes, and features

StartCommand_ScriptInst should no longer crash the game. However, it might trigger a memory leak.

CGame. AddActionJuncture should now set up the replication relationship between the player and the item

Crash with using the DayZPhysics bullet library functions and passing in a skeleton-based object as the ignore entity (i.e. static HouseNoDestruct, static ItemBase).

Inventory Commands were previously dependent on distance checks from a player, which would fail when an object still existed on the client but was outside of its network bubble.

PlayerIdentity can now be sent over an RPC as a serializable parameter. This can be sent as 4 bytes.

Steam ID can now be accessed on the client for all identities via PlayerIdentity.GetPlainId directly now, replacing scripted SyncPlayer

JSONFileLoader now has better handling of file errors, throwing those to VME or log; new API and old one deprecated (with warning messages).

All DayZ patch notes for Xbox Patch 1.24

The Xbox update is mostly the same as the PC one. Image via Bohemia Interactive

The Xbox version of DayZ has many of the same changes as the experimental update, so here’s a look at the updates that differ from the PC version. As well as the above fixes, changes, and updates, the Xbox version of the game has also implemented the following:

Bug fixes

Entering ADS with firearms could sometimes lead to an unintended switch for the third-person camera position.

The voice section of the settings would not previously change color correctly when you hovered over it.

When accepting invites to a server when joining a separate server, the ongoing connection attempt wouldn’t be overwritten.

Only the first row of items would be shown when taking a container with items into your hands.

The descriptive text in the main menu of the Livonia DLC would sometimes disappear when switching Xbox accounts.

Shoulder triggers will now properly switch between inventory containers.

Changed features