Cult of the Lamb player count surpasses 1 million in first week

Cult of the Lamb is most of the video game world’s plucky underdog story, a great game with a bizarre concept wrapped in an adorable package. And it seems the people playing the game agree since the rabid word-of-mouth recommendations from players and reviewers have led Cult of the Lamb to pass the 1 million player mark within a week of the game’s release.

And while the game has already been heralded as one of the early contenders for game of the year, the developers at Massive Monster have promised players to continuously improve the game, including fixes for issues players may be having and “free major content updates.”

The Lamb has blessed 1 MILLION players in our first week!



We are eternally grateful for your devotion and our team is committed to improving the game with tweaks, fixes and free major content updates.



This is only the beginning as there's so much room for this Cult to grow! pic.twitter.com/sj44I8Ufp3 — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 OUT NOW (@cultofthelamb) August 18, 2022

If you had told people not in the know that the hit game of the year would be a combination roguelike and city/farm builder game in which the player controls a baby sheep whose sole purpose is to grow their cult and hack their way through hordes of unbelievers in January, you probably would’ve gotten a raised eyebrow or two. But the mish-mash of styles and themes work, from some of the game’s horrific bosses to the exceedingly cute animation style used for you and your cult’s followers.

Of course, the game is also underpinned by a tight and satisfying combat system, and the random dungeon generation that makes up the game’s combat portions gives Cult of the Lamb a great deal of replayability. All of these things add up to a hit game, and 1 million players in the first week is a resounding success for Massive Monster and publisher Devolver.

As far as the content updates promised in the celebratory tweet, there’s currently no big information on what the devs have in store to add to the game. But with a base game that’s already so compelling, it’s difficult to imagine a world where a free content update doesn’t generate even more players for Cult of the Lamb.

Players interested in building their own cult can purchase Cult of the Lamb on Steam, GOG.com, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.