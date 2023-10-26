Cult of the Lamb is free-to-play on Switch this Halloween

You can also buy it at a reduced price.

Cult of the Lamb, the unique rogue-like indie game, is free to Nintendo Switch Online members until Halloween.

Players with an active NSO membership can download and play the entirety of Cult of the Lamb until Oct. 31 as part of Nintendo’s Game Trials program.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! You can now download and try the full Cult of the Lamb game at no additional cost until 10/31 at 11:59pm PT.



Learn more: https://t.co/hHWYiLyNN9 pic.twitter.com/Gfcqhvoxsb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 25, 2023

Cult of the Lamb, which was released in June, 2022, immediately stood out because of its adorable art-style yet grotesque theme. Players take control of a small lamb who must gather followers in the name of an unknown dark deity.

Part of the game revolves around leading an army of followers through randomly generated levels, while the other part of the game is similar to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing series, where players manage their village of followers, hold ceremonies, and even participate in cult-like activities such as sacrificial ceremonies.

When Unity first announced that they would be charging installation fees to developers, Cult of the Lamb gained traction after posting a tweet announcing they would be taking their game off all major platforms.

Buy Cult of the Lamb now, cause we're deleting it on Jan 1st. 😘 https://t.co/nSWg9DP0sh — Sin of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) September 12, 2023

Whether this was a genuine statement or a simple marketing bluff, the game enjoyed increased sales during this period. Additionally, on Aug. 21. 2023, Cult of the Lamb dropped an update featuring a crossover with another much-loved indie game, Don’t Starve.

If you never got the chance to play this beloved indie game, you now can if you own a Nintendo Switch and are an NSO subscriber. You can also buy the game at 40% off if you still want to support the devs and enjoy it after Halloween ends.

If you do decide to give the game a try, perhaps our guide on how to cook meals for your followers in Cult of the Lamb will help.

