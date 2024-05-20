A lush planet to build your home base on in No Man's Sky.
Image via Hello Games
Category:
General

Completionists discuss which games take the longest to finish 100-percent

Some games can take over a decade to fully clear.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: May 20, 2024 04:31 pm

When you purchase a game, you want to make the most out of it. However, some video games take so long to fully clear, it might not be worth it. Players in one Reddit thread have gathered to name precisely those games, in which 100-percent completion could take a decade.

Recommended Videos

One prime example shared in the thread, posted today, is Final Fantasy 14. It took one player over 10 years to obtain the game’s 2,751 achievements, with a few of the individual ones requiring months to complete. “One of the achievements requires carefully catching one each of over 1,200 species of fish,” a player in the thread explained. “Some fish only spawn once every real-time month.” Another example is the Stanley Parable, which requires players to not launch the game for five years to obtain a single achievement.

FFXIV characters flying in the Endwalker expansion
MMOs usually take the longest to clear 100-percent. Image via Square Enix

MMORPGs are notorious for taking absurd amounts of time to fully clear. This partly has to do with their live-service nature: As devs add more content, the overall time-to-complete increases. While Final Fantasy 14 requires a decade of your life for all of its achievements, interstellar games like Eve Online can take upwards of 20 years to obtain and max out all skills, says one player in the thread. Some players in the discussion think MMOs are cheat answers, what with all the “live-service” stuff. So, what about singleplayer titles (aside from stuff like Stanley Parable)?

One player named Civilization 5 and 6 as the biggest time-sinks, with numerous achievements tied to “once in a lifetime” events. Clearing all of them requires several campaigns, and with one game able to last 10 hours at a time, you can see how time-consuming this can be. The Binding of Isaac is another example named by several players, and its full-clear can require hundreds if not over a thousand hours, depending on how good you are.

I think an honorable mention here is No Man’s Sky, which, aside from the main story, is quite literally impossible to finish thanks to its 18 quintillion potential planets to explore.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to complete Paranormal Paparazzi challenge in Phasmophobia
A ghost trapped in a Summoning Circle in Bleasdale Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Category: Phasmophobia
Phasmophobia
General
General
How to complete Paranormal Paparazzi challenge in Phasmophobia
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 20, 2024
Read Article Life By You delayed 2 weeks ahead of early access, no new date in sight
A character wearing a pizza shirt standing surrounded by balloons in Life By You.
Category: General
General
Life By You delayed 2 weeks ahead of early access, no new date in sight
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 20, 2024
Read Article White whales: Fans discuss games they loved but never finished
Astarion, the pale elf, standing under the moonlight in BG3
Category: General
General
White whales: Fans discuss games they loved but never finished
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete Paranormal Paparazzi challenge in Phasmophobia
A ghost trapped in a Summoning Circle in Bleasdale Farmhouse in Phasmophobia.
Category: Phasmophobia
Phasmophobia
General
General
How to complete Paranormal Paparazzi challenge in Phasmophobia
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 20, 2024
Read Article Life By You delayed 2 weeks ahead of early access, no new date in sight
A character wearing a pizza shirt standing surrounded by balloons in Life By You.
Category: General
General
Life By You delayed 2 weeks ahead of early access, no new date in sight
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 20, 2024
Read Article White whales: Fans discuss games they loved but never finished
Astarion, the pale elf, standing under the moonlight in BG3
Category: General
General
White whales: Fans discuss games they loved but never finished
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 20, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.