Nobody Wants to Die trophy guide

In this short narrative-rich story with multiple endings, you’re guaranteed to repeatedly reload your save to unlock all of Nobody Wants to Die‘s trophies. Getting that all-important Platinum trophy is vital in showing off your impressive detective skills.

Here are all achievements and how to get them in Nobody Wants to Die.

All achievements in Nobody Wants to Die: Full trophy list

What price will you pay to reach Platinum? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nobody Wants to Die has 27 trophies which include that juicy Platinum achievement. Unlike other thrillers or choice-based games, Nobody Wants to Die has a very linear path to its conclusion, with slight variations for each ending. While the majority of trophies are listed as secret on PlayStation and Steam, most are unlocked simply by playing the game and reaching the next pivotal moment of the story.

Each secret trophy is unlocked in chronological order as you progress through the game. Meanwhile, visible trophies are entirely optional and focus on either puzzle-solving or interacting with specific items that you may not have found in your first playthrough.

Let’s dive into all trophies in Nobody Wants to Die and how to unlock them.

Trophy Rarity Description How to unlock Nobody Wants to Die Platinum Unlock all 27 trophies Get all 26 trophies to unlock this last one Dark City Silver Come back to life Start your first case Who’s Afraid of Green Silver Check if it was an accident Solve what happened to Green in Green Tower Tenant Silver Find the connection Connect the dots with Green’s evidence in James’ Apartment I as in Icarus Silver Discover the truth Solve what happened in the Icarus Bar Altered States Silver Get to know each other better Drunk call Sara in the car In the Mouth of Madness Silver Don’t fall into madness Connect the dots with Icarus’ evidence in James’ Apartment Deep Red Gold Go back to where it all started Solve the red room case in Green Tower The Last House on the Right Silver Find Sara’s location Find Sara Darkness Under the Stairs Silver Follow the lead Complete the Old Museum section James’ Ladder Gold Look for what is not visible Complete the dream-like sequence of James’ past What Ever Happened to Jane Salma Gold Find Salma before the murderer Locate Jane Salma Fire Walk with Me Gold Find solace… or not Finish the game Anguish Gold Return to darkness Finish the game (bad ending) End of Deadly Dreams Gold Find peace Finish the game (good ending) One Missed Call Gold Listen to the audio recording from Sara Listen to Sara’s call in the credits Restless Hands Bronze Interact with all objects in the car Look at all objects inside James’ car at the start of the game Scent of Mistery Bronze Describe the smell of chocolate to Sara Head upstairs inside the Green Tower (first case) and interact with the chocolate samples Firestarter Bronze Burn the documents Burn the secret documents on Green’s desk in Green Tower Cold Case Bronze Leave the documents Leave the secret documents on Green’s desk in Green Tower The Game Bronze Win the Decontamination Game Use the Decontamination shower in James’ Apartment and select the dialogue options to defeat your neighbor:

“Left jab”

“Dodge and a hook from below”

“Forearm on the neck” Old Bastard Bronze Listen to a message from your boss Interact with your answer machine (device on the ceiling) in James’ Apartment Old Fashioned Bronze Drink the Scotch you took from Icarus Take the Scotch from the Icarus Bar safe and drink it You’ve Got Mail Bronze Catch the message in the air After crashing and watching a police search unfold, catch one of the leaflets from out of the air after James says “I have to go home” Ray of Light Silver Save the tree After finding the drugs in James’ Apartment, rescue the tree inside the kitchen “Chicken of Justice” Bronze Solve the puzzle Solve the Old Museum puzzle by finding the Chicken of Justice statue upstairs Nothing But the Truth Bronze Complete all boards Solve the boards in the Old Museum by correctly placing all clues

