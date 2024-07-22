Image Credit: Bethesda
Looking out of the flying car at the black and white movie with a woman on screen
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Nobody Wants to Die trophy guide

Become the Platinum detective.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 05:30 pm

In this short narrative-rich story with multiple endings, you’re guaranteed to repeatedly reload your save to unlock all of Nobody Wants to Die‘s trophies. Getting that all-important Platinum trophy is vital in showing off your impressive detective skills.

Here are all achievements and how to get them in Nobody Wants to Die.

All achievements in Nobody Wants to Die: Full trophy list

Ad about mandatory immortality law in Nobody Wants to Die opening
What price will you pay to reach Platinum? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nobody Wants to Die has 27 trophies which include that juicy Platinum achievement. Unlike other thrillers or choice-based games, Nobody Wants to Die has a very linear path to its conclusion, with slight variations for each ending. While the majority of trophies are listed as secret on PlayStation and Steam, most are unlocked simply by playing the game and reaching the next pivotal moment of the story.

Each secret trophy is unlocked in chronological order as you progress through the game. Meanwhile, visible trophies are entirely optional and focus on either puzzle-solving or interacting with specific items that you may not have found in your first playthrough.

Let’s dive into all trophies in Nobody Wants to Die and how to unlock them.

TrophyRarityDescriptionHow to unlock
Nobody Wants to DiePlatinumUnlock all 27 trophiesGet all 26 trophies to unlock this last one
Dark CitySilverCome back to lifeStart your first case
Who’s Afraid of GreenSilverCheck if it was an accidentSolve what happened to Green in Green Tower
TenantSilverFind the connectionConnect the dots with Green’s evidence in James’ Apartment
I as in IcarusSilverDiscover the truthSolve what happened in the Icarus Bar
Altered StatesSilverGet to know each other betterDrunk call Sara in the car
In the Mouth of MadnessSilverDon’t fall into madnessConnect the dots with Icarus’ evidence in James’ Apartment
Deep RedGoldGo back to where it all startedSolve the red room case in Green Tower
The Last House on the RightSilverFind Sara’s locationFind Sara
Darkness Under the StairsSilverFollow the leadComplete the Old Museum section
James’ LadderGoldLook for what is not visibleComplete the dream-like sequence of James’ past
What Ever Happened to Jane SalmaGoldFind Salma before the murdererLocate Jane Salma
Fire Walk with MeGoldFind solace… or notFinish the game
AnguishGoldReturn to darknessFinish the game (bad ending)
End of Deadly DreamsGoldFind peaceFinish the game (good ending)
One Missed CallGoldListen to the audio recording from SaraListen to Sara’s call in the credits
Restless HandsBronzeInteract with all objects in the carLook at all objects inside James’ car at the start of the game
Scent of MisteryBronzeDescribe the smell of chocolate to SaraHead upstairs inside the Green Tower (first case) and interact with the chocolate samples
FirestarterBronzeBurn the documentsBurn the secret documents on Green’s desk in Green Tower
Cold CaseBronzeLeave the documentsLeave the secret documents on Green’s desk in Green Tower
The GameBronzeWin the Decontamination GameUse the Decontamination shower in James’ Apartment and select the dialogue options to defeat your neighbor:
“Left jab”
“Dodge and a hook from below”
“Forearm on the neck”
Old BastardBronzeListen to a message from your bossInteract with your answer machine (device on the ceiling) in James’ Apartment
Old FashionedBronzeDrink the Scotch you took from IcarusTake the Scotch from the Icarus Bar safe and drink it
You’ve Got MailBronzeCatch the message in the airAfter crashing and watching a police search unfold, catch one of the leaflets from out of the air after James says “I have to go home”
Ray of LightSilverSave the treeAfter finding the drugs in James’ Apartment, rescue the tree inside the kitchen
“Chicken of Justice”BronzeSolve the puzzleSolve the Old Museum puzzle by finding the Chicken of Justice statue upstairs
Nothing But the TruthBronzeComplete all boardsSolve the boards in the Old Museum by correctly placing all clues
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.