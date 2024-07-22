Nobody Wants to Die trophy guide

In this short narrative-rich story with multiple endings, you’re guaranteed to repeatedly reload your save to unlock all of Nobody Wants to Die‘s trophies. Getting that all-important Platinum trophy is vital in showing off your impressive detective skills.
Here are all achievements and how to get them in Nobody Wants to Die.
All achievements in Nobody Wants to Die: Full trophy list
Nobody Wants to Die has 27 trophies which include that juicy Platinum achievement. Unlike other thrillers or choice-based games, Nobody Wants to Die has a very linear path to its conclusion, with slight variations for each ending. While the majority of trophies are listed as secret on PlayStation and Steam, most are unlocked simply by playing the game and reaching the next pivotal moment of the story.
Each secret trophy is unlocked in chronological order as you progress through the game. Meanwhile, visible trophies are entirely optional and focus on either puzzle-solving or interacting with specific items that you may not have found in your first playthrough.
Let’s dive into all trophies in Nobody Wants to Die and how to unlock them.
|Trophy
|Rarity
|Description
|How to unlock
|Nobody Wants to Die
|Platinum
|Unlock all 27 trophies
|Get all 26 trophies to unlock this last one
|Dark City
|Silver
|Come back to life
|Start your first case
|Who’s Afraid of Green
|Silver
|Check if it was an accident
|Solve what happened to Green in Green Tower
|Tenant
|Silver
|Find the connection
|Connect the dots with Green’s evidence in James’ Apartment
|I as in Icarus
|Silver
|Discover the truth
|Solve what happened in the Icarus Bar
|Altered States
|Silver
|Get to know each other better
|Drunk call Sara in the car
|In the Mouth of Madness
|Silver
|Don’t fall into madness
|Connect the dots with Icarus’ evidence in James’ Apartment
|Deep Red
|Gold
|Go back to where it all started
|Solve the red room case in Green Tower
|The Last House on the Right
|Silver
|Find Sara’s location
|Find Sara
|Darkness Under the Stairs
|Silver
|Follow the lead
|Complete the Old Museum section
|James’ Ladder
|Gold
|Look for what is not visible
|Complete the dream-like sequence of James’ past
|What Ever Happened to Jane Salma
|Gold
|Find Salma before the murderer
|Locate Jane Salma
|Fire Walk with Me
|Gold
|Find solace… or not
|Finish the game
|Anguish
|Gold
|Return to darkness
|Finish the game (bad ending)
|End of Deadly Dreams
|Gold
|Find peace
|Finish the game (good ending)
|One Missed Call
|Gold
|Listen to the audio recording from Sara
|Listen to Sara’s call in the credits
|Restless Hands
|Bronze
|Interact with all objects in the car
|Look at all objects inside James’ car at the start of the game
|Scent of Mistery
|Bronze
|Describe the smell of chocolate to Sara
|Head upstairs inside the Green Tower (first case) and interact with the chocolate samples
|Firestarter
|Bronze
|Burn the documents
|Burn the secret documents on Green’s desk in Green Tower
|Cold Case
|Bronze
|Leave the documents
|Leave the secret documents on Green’s desk in Green Tower
|The Game
|Bronze
|Win the Decontamination Game
|Use the Decontamination shower in James’ Apartment and select the dialogue options to defeat your neighbor:
“Left jab”
“Dodge and a hook from below”
“Forearm on the neck”
|Old Bastard
|Bronze
|Listen to a message from your boss
|Interact with your answer machine (device on the ceiling) in James’ Apartment
|Old Fashioned
|Bronze
|Drink the Scotch you took from Icarus
|Take the Scotch from the Icarus Bar safe and drink it
|You’ve Got Mail
|Bronze
|Catch the message in the air
|After crashing and watching a police search unfold, catch one of the leaflets from out of the air after James says “I have to go home”
|Ray of Light
|Silver
|Save the tree
|After finding the drugs in James’ Apartment, rescue the tree inside the kitchen
|“Chicken of Justice”
|Bronze
|Solve the puzzle
|Solve the Old Museum puzzle by finding the Chicken of Justice statue upstairs
|Nothing But the Truth
|Bronze
|Complete all boards
|Solve the boards in the Old Museum by correctly placing all clues
Published: Jul 22, 2024