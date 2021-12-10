Complete list of esports award winners at The Game Awards 2021

Esports is a core part of the gaming industry, which means The Game Awards dedicates at least a small portion of the programming to share some highlights from the entire year of competition—even if it is a very, very small segment.

Here are all of the esports award winners from The Game Awards 2021 and some of their accomplishments over the past calendar year.

Best Esports Player – Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Best Esports Team – Natus Vincere

Best Esports Coach – Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Game – League of Legends

S1mple was named the Best Esports Player following an incredible run of events, which included leading Na’Vi to a win and taking home the MVP at the CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major.

In the same vein, Na’Vi was named the Best Esports Team over the likes of DWG KIA and 100 Thieves. The organization did a lot in several esports throughout 2021, but the standout was winning both the PGL Stockholm Major and BLAST Premier Fall Final.

DK’s coach Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun was named Best Esports Coach for his team’s performance throughout the year, which included a second-place finish at League of Legends Worlds 2021, beating out several other candidates like Airat “Silent” Gaziev from Team Spirit’s International-winning Dota 2 team.

League was named the Best Esports Game for the third year in a row over the likes of CS:GO, Dota 2, and VALORANT. And Worlds 2021 won the award for Best Esports Event for a fourth straight time, retaining its title of the only event series to hold a Game Award.

Additionally, dream was named Content Creator of the Year, an award that included but was not exclusive to esports personalities.