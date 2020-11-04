Capcom’s servers breached by unauthorized third party

Capcom found that its internal systems had been compromised following sudden issues that affected access, Capcom announced.

The breach occurred on the morning of Nov. 2, with internal networks, such as email and file servers. experiencing problems because of the infiltrator. The company has since stopped operating some of the affected systems.

Capcom stated that “there is no indication that any customer information was breached” at present. Access to official websites and online servers also remain unaffected.

The company is restoring the affected systems and investigating the transgression. Capcom is consulting with the police and related authorities and will continuously provide status updates to the public.

