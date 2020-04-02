Capcom employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Capcom, the video game company behind Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the company announced today.

Capcom said the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus is its highest priority and it’s eager to protect its employees, business partners, and partner companies.

This is another blow to Capcom after E3 2020 was canceled in March. The company was expected to showcase upcoming titles, but now, it will have to wait until next year.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was working in Capcom’s headquarters in Osaka, Japan. The full details have yet to be released, but it appears Capcom has contained the issue.

Capcom now looks to work with health authorities to prevent any further spread of the virus. It’s committed to disinfecting the company’s office and investigating anyone who may have come in contact with the employee.

This news comes after a Nintendo of America employee tested positive for COVID-19 last month, resulting in its headquarters in New York temporarily closing down.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 2,000 people in Japan with 59 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK. Japan’s economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said a lockdown of cities such as Tokyo and Osaka would have a “huge” impact on the world’s third-biggest economy.

Sony, another Japanese video game conglomerate, set up a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund today to support those affected by the coronavirus around the world.