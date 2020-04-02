Sony sets up $100 million COVID-19 relief fund

Sony has established the “Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19,” a $100 million fund to support those affected by the coronavirus around the world, the company announced today.

The corporation said that it will be supporting the COVID-19 relief effort in three main areas: “assistance for those individuals engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus, support for children and educators who must now work remotely, and support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry.”

In terms of monetary support, $10 million will be devoted to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, as well as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Sony added that it will look to use its advanced technologies to help create new educational opportunities in a time where school closures could stunt the growth of young minds. The company also plans to seek ways to support up-and-coming creators, artists, and all those in professions supporting the industry who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in creative communities,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said.

Sony joins a growing list of companies eager to aid hurting communities. Just last week, Nintendo donated thousands of respirator masks to American fire and rescue teams.