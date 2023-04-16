Can you put out the Forgotten Lands fires in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can meet and befriend various characters to complete different quests around the village. There are eight unique biomes in Dreamlight Valley, and you will find unique resources at each location. However, you must first unlock these biomes with Dreamlight to explore the areas. The Forgotten Lands is one of the biomes in the game, and you will need around 15,000 Dreamlight to clear through the night thorns to access this area.

After unlocking the new biome, you can visit the Forgotten Lands to collect different types of ingredients, crafting materials, gems, and more resources. There are several patches of green flames all around the Forgotten Lands biome, and players are eager to know if these fires can be put out.

Here’s what you need to know about the green fires in the Forgotten Lands biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to put out the Forgotten Lands fires in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

Out of all the biomes, Forgotten Lands is the most mysterious area in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There is a massive night thorn mountain on the northern side of the Forgotten Lands biome, and the playable area is covered with green flames. Currently, there is no way to put out the green fires found all around the Forgotten Lands biome.

Players can expect a new questline to be introduced in future updates that will allow them to put out these fires. In the 2023 Roadmap, the developers informed that the secrets of the Forgotten Lands would be explored in the update scheduled for early summer. There’s also the hint of a princess coming to the valley, as mentioned in the official blog. You can expect the update to feature quests that would put out the green fires at the Forgotten Lands.

Simba and Nala came to the village with the Pride of the Valley update, and one of Simba’s friendship quests requires you to plant Dreamlight Trees at three different biomes. You will need to plant one of the Dreamlight Trees at the Forgotten Lands. This area will soon get more quests related to different characters, and there will eventually be a method to remove all the green flames in the Forgotten Lands.