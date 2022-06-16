Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the spiritual successor to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time.

In this game, pixel graphics are modernized in the style of the 1990s, and they look fantastic. It is the 1980s cartoon version of the turtles, which first brought a huge fan base to the franchise and an unforgettable theme song.

The player controls Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, Master Splinter, April O’Neal, or Casey Jones (unlockable) in this side-scrolling beat ’em up. The game begins with Bebop and Rocksteady attacking the Channel 6 news station, then moving to Manhattan and even Coney Island to stop Shredder and his evil plans.

But can you enjoy the game with friends?

Can you play with friends in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, so you would be right to assume it has multiplayer, which was so beloved in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time. Up to six players can take on the role of different characters during a multiplayer session.

To do so, go to the main menu of the game and press Party Up (Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, and X on Nintendo Switch). From there, you decide if your party will be open, Friendly Only, or Private. These essentially change whether or not someone can see you as they look for a party or if your friends need an invite to play with you. From there, you need to wait until all of your friends join your party session.

A local co-op match requires your friends to connect their controllers to your console. That means six controllers can be connected for Nintendo Switch and Xbox but only four for PlayStation. When the controller is on, your friend can join in by pressing any button on the controller.

All players need a PlayStation Plus, Xbox Gold, or Nintendo Switch Online subscription, depending on their gaming console. Players can choose any character, except for Casey Jones if he has not been unlocked before fully entering the game. When your friends have chosen their characters, you can start the game and begin playing. Achievements and trophies follow each player, so anything you unlock in a friend’s game will also be unlocked in yours.

Limits to multiplayer in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

On the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, you can connect up to four controllers, which means that you can only have four players for local co-op sessions. This limit is also imposed for online play, meaning that only one player can play per console, and no players can share a console.

For the Nintendo Switch, plays can use the dual Joy-Cons for up to four players. The Synchronize Controller option will stop working when you go over four players. You’ll need to use single Joy-Cons or Pro Controllers after four players.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge does not support cross-platform play, and you must play on the same console as your friends. Additionally, there is no cross-saving, so all progress is linked to your specific console.