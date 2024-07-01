Can you play Lethal Company on Mac? – Answered

Mac users are usually left out whenever a new early-access game comes out on Steam, and this was the case with Lethal Company. It’s been almost a year since the game came out, so things have surely changed, right?

If you’re wondering how to run this scary game on your Mac, you’ve come to the right place.

Can you play Lethal Company on Mac?

This could be you… on a Mac. Image via Zeekerss

Unfortunately, you still can’t play Lethal Company on Mac natively. Even though there is demand for Lethal Company to come out on Mac, the developer, Zeekerss, hasn’t confirmed the game will come to the platform. Given that Zeekerss hasn’t brought its other games to Mac, we’re not hopeful. Even if the developer does decide to bring Lethal Company to Mac, it’s unlikely this will happen while the game is still in early access.

Fortunately, there are workaround methods you can use to run Lethal Company on a Mac.

Workaround methods to play Lethal Company on a Mac

There are two main methods how to run Lethal Company on a Mac using third-party tools. You can:

Stream the game

Use a virtual Windows

Here’s how to use both methods.

Streaming Lethal Company on a Mac

Boosteroid is the only streaming service that currently supports Lethal Company. Image via Boosteroid

Even though you can’t run Lethal Company natively on your Mac, you can still play it through a streaming service. The only streaming service that currently supports Lethal Company is Boosteroid.

As long as you have a fast and stable internet connection on your Mac, you can play Lethal Company through Boosteroid at 1080p and 60FPS. Just so you know, to play Lethal Company through Boosteroid, you need to own the game on your Steam account (which you need to log into using Boosteroid).

Using a virtual Windows

Crossover runs really well on a Mac, but don’t expect any miracles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A reliable yet demanding way to run non-supported games on Mac is by using a virtual Windows program. This essentially means running two operating systems (macOS and Windows) on one computer so, needless to say, it can be quite the task for your Mac. We highly recommend you have an M1 or an M2 chip if you plan to use this method.

To run Windows on your Mac, you can use either Crossover or Parallel. Both of these subscription-based programs will let you run a virtual Windows from a Mac, letting you run any unsupported game, including Lethal Company. Unfortunately, even with a strong chip like the M2 Pro, don’t expect to get amazing performance, and you can expect to see some lag.

