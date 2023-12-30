How much is Lethal Company?

Every year, an indie title leaves its print in the gaming world, and 2023 has been Lethal Company’s year. Like triple-A titles, most indie games come with a price tag, and how much Lethal Company costs has contributed to its success.

Lethal Company is an accessible game by nature with its modest system requirements, but its price tag also contributes to its accessibility.

What is Lethal Company’s price?

Lethal Company is priced at a mere $9.99 in the U.S. Players from other parts of the world can check their respective Steam Stores or this info page on SteamDB that lists how much Lethal Company costs all around the world.

Lethal Company‘s price around the world differs due to Valve’s regional pricing policies. Screenshot by Dot Esports, Image via SteamDB.

Will Lethal Company go on discount?

Lethal Company was released in October 2023, and it might get a discounted price in special events in the future. Steam hosts multiple sales throughout the year, and Lethal Company developers may decide to offer a discount for a limited time to onboard more players.

When Lethal Company becomes available on more platforms, it’ll take its place in the stores of other providers like PlayStation and Xbox. These storefronts also host discounts throughout the year, and if the game also decides to implement cross-platform support, it can attract a new wave of users to boost its already impressive player count.

At the time of writing, Lethal Company’s multiplayer mod only allows four players to team up together. An 8-player mod has been a temporary fix for this, but modding might not be common on platforms other than PC. If the game steps foot onto other platforms in the coming years, the party size can be capped at four on platforms that don’t support modding.