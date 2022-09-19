Can you play Disney Dreamlight Valley on a Mac?

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers fans a chance to live a life in a magical world. The sim game became available as an early access title on Sept. 6, and fans have been exploring everything it has to offer since. From getting soil to cooking Crudites, there’s a lot to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Considering the game’s available on almost all of the major gaming platforms, it was able to draw many players with its accessibility. Mac was also one of the devices that Disney Dreamlight Valley was going to release on, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Gameloft.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley available on a Mac?

At time of writing, players can’t play Disney Dreamlight Valley on a Mac. Shortly before the game’s early access release, the developers released a statement on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s official Twitter account, informing players that the Mac release was going to be delayed.

As Early Access for PC and consoles approaches on Sept 6, we have an update to share on the Mac release.



We are currently targeting a Mac release later in 2022 as we focus on optimizations.



We assure you that our team is hard at work on these improvements and it is on the way. — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) August 30, 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley will become playable on Mac devices in late 2022 when it’s fully optimized for the platform, according to the game’s official Twitter account. If you can’t wait for the Mac release, you’ll need to play Disney Dreamlight Valley on another platform or install Windows to your Mac device to run the game via Steam until the official release.

Though the game will have a late release on Mac devices, Mac users will be able to claim the first week bonuses, which were available during the Sept. 6 release on all platforms. More information regarding the Mac release will be shared on the game’s official Twitter account.